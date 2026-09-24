Your Daily Phil: JFNA’s got talent: Mandel Foundation is nurturing it

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Mandel Supporting Foundation doubling down on its support for JFNA’s talent development programs with a $11.5 million donation, and on the discontinuation of the beloved synagogue kosher candy staple, Sunkist Fruit Gems. We also speak with a group of survivors of antisemitic attacks who visited Capitol Hill yesterday to lobby for federal security funding. We feature an opinion piece by Meggie Wyschogrod Fredman that highlights the role of Jewish literacy in Jewish advocacy and one by Avital Blonder that calls for funding levers of change rather than throwing money after the symptoms of systemic problems. Also in this issue: Ashley Smith, JackandBethanie Gorny and Rabbi Elliot Mathias.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address the U.N. General Assembly around 2 p.m. ET today during his brief visit to the United States. Security is expected to be tight ahead of planned protests around U.N. headquarters in Manhattan.

Just ahead of Netanyahu’s arrival, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter rushed back to Jerusalem to be at the bedside of his son Neria, a reservist who was critically injured in a car-ramming attack at a West Bank checkpoint yesterday, nearly three years after Leiter lost another son during the fighting in Gaza.

What You Should Know

The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Supporting Foundation is doubling down on its support for Jewish Federations of North America’s talent pipeline, providing an $11.5 million grant — its second such donation — to continue and expand its career development programs, the groups exclusively shared with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim on Thursday.

The three-year grant will help grow programs that were launched with the foundation’s initial $9.5 million grant, including the Executive Accelerator, management and supervision training, the Jewish Federations Fundraising Institute, executive search and efforts to build leadership pipelines.

The investment in JFNA’s talent pipeline has been particularly timely, Liz Fisher, chief talent officer of the Mandel Center for Leadership Excellence at JFNA, told eJP, because “in the same way that we’ve had kind of an engagement surge post-Oct. 7, we’ve also had a professional surge across the Jewish community.”

Read the full report here.