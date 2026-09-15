Your Daily Phil: Robert Kraft raps Macklemore

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the pressure that led Macklemore to be dropped from Ed Sheeran’s tour after the rapper made anti-Israel remarks during concerts, and report on the sudden resignation of Keren Hayesod world chairman Eli Vered Hazan after sources say he sought to hire an unqualified candidate for a top position. We feature an opinion piece by Emily Kane Miller about the importance of spotlighting the Jews who respond to darkness by building, and one by Jonah Halper that makes the case for keeping the annual dinner alive. Also in this issue: Jon Polin, Marc Benioff and Charlotte Knobloch.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The three-day Eradicate Hate Global Summit begins today in Pittsburgh. Former National Amusements President Shari Redstone, Holocaust survivor Dr. Alfred Garfinkle, commentator Van Jones and political scientist Robert Pape are slated to speak at the annual conference.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of New York and the Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island will host a Rosh Hashanah celebration this morning with community leaders, elected officials and 20 Holocaust survivors.

At noon ET, eJewishPhilanthropy and the academic consortium CASJE will host a panel discussion, “Who Shapes Campus Conversation? What Research Tells Us About Faculty Attitudes Toward Israel and Jews,” which will be moderated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross and CASJE’s Sasha Volodarsky, and feature Lisa Armony of Hillel International; Raeefa Shams of the Academic Engagement Network; Leonard Saxe and Graham Wright of Brandeis University; Yuval Avnur of The Curricular Review Council.

Miriam Anzovin, known for her daily reading of Talmud through a secular, feminist and internet-culture lens, will speak at Harvard this afternoon on Jewish imagination and world-building, in a conversation moderated by Harvard Law School’s professor Noah Feldman.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

In response to onstage rants accusing Israel of apartheid and committing genocide, the rapper Macklemore was dropped yesterday as the opening act for Ed Sheeran after venue owners — led by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft — conditioned the British singer-songwriter’s concerts on his removal. More on this below.

To many Jewish groups, particularly those who had been calling for his removal, this constituted a form of justice: A performer making unfounded allegations against the only Jewish state in front of massive audiences was held to account and faced repercussions for his actions. David triumphs over Goliath.

Yet immediately, the headlines and articles about the development indicated that the issue was not Macklemore’s anti-Israel sentiments — and past antisemitic antics — but his support for Palestinians. And thus, the David vs. Goliath dynamic is reversed, and a martyr is born, albeit one whose life is intact and whose fame has only grown as a result of the encounter. (Indeed, a glimpse at Google Search Trends shows that the word “Macklmore” has been searched for more in the United States this month than at any time in a decade.)

The latest kerfuffle highlights the Catch-22 of such incidents. On the one hand, there is an eminent need by Jewish groups and leaders to respond to figures whom they see as threatening or hurting the Jewish community. And yet, exercising that right also feeds into an antisemitic narrative of Jewish control and of persecution for supporting a disadvantaged group. Damned if you do; damned if you don’t.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.