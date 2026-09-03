Your Daily Phil: Ernest, Evelyn Rady again ‘challenge’ Hadassah with $10M

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we get the scoop on Ernest and Evelyn Rady’s $10 million matching donation for pediatrics at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem, and spotlight a recent lobbying trip by Jewish graduate students to Capitol Hill. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Cantor Hillary Chorny spotlighting a model for peer-to-peer giving, and a piece by Janice W. Fernheimer, Karen Petrone and Lauren Hill calling for more support for teachers involved in Holocaust education — a pathway for helping students learn to recognize and respond to antisemitism. Also in this issue: Rabbi Bill Kaplan, Steve Ballmer and Gloria Steinem.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

President Donald Trump will host several Hasidic rabbis in the Oval Office today to convey his Rosh Hashanah greetings, a meeting the White House claimed is the first of its kind since 1979.

The Los Angeles premiere of “Tovah,” a documentary tracing the life and career of actress and activist Tovah Feldshuh, will screen this evening at Los Angeles’ Sinai Temple, followed by a discussion with Feldshuh, director David Serero and the synagogue’s co-senior rabbi, Nicole Guzik.

Three people were killed last night in two separate shootings in Nazareth less than three hours apart, as criminal violence continues to wreak havoc on Israel’s Arab communities; in total, 171 people have been killed in such violence this year.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUSTIN HAYET

San Diego philanthropists Ernest and Evelyn Rady have pledged a $10 million matching gift to Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America, funding three pediatrics programs at the group’s Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in Jerusalem that will together form the Rady Pediatric Center, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Justin Hayet has learned. The couple issued a similar $10 million challenge grant last year — also for pediatrics.

For Rady, who founded the real estate investment firm American Assets, Inc., and Insurance Company of the West, the connection with the Jerusalem hospital runs back more than eight decades. “My mother was the president of Hadassah in Winnipeg, Canada, and I heard about Hadassah for many, many years,” he told eJewishPhilanthropy. “I followed Hadassah and the good work they do; what they do in Israel is really important. The thing that is most important for me is taking care of children.”

Read the full report.