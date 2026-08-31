Your Daily Phil: Diaspora Jews can’t vote in Israel, but they sure are taking sides

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new Jewish People Policy Institute poll about American Jewry’s preferences in the upcoming Israeli election. We speak with Israeli businessman Gilad Ramot about his new initiative Belong, which seeks to bring classically liberal American Jews to Israel. We also report on the gift Rahm Emanuel and his brothers, Ezekiel and Ari, made to support training Palestinian doctors in an Israeli hospital. We feature an opinion piece by Daphna Raskas that focuses on the challenge of ensuring that foundations and funds abide by their donors’ wishes, and a piece by Daniella Seltzer that offers insights into the world of food aid in Israel from her experiences with Jerusalem Food Rescuers. Also in this issue: Rabbi Joshua Rabin, Julie Menin and Eli Sharabi.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Republican Jewish Coalition’s leadership summit continues in Las Vegas through Tuesday with speakers slated to include CNN’s Scott Jennings; Leo Terrell, the chair of the Justice Department’s Task Force to Combat Antisemitism; Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA); acting Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling; Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter; as well as former Israeli Ambassadors Ron Dermer and Gilad Erdan.

Adamah’s Jewish Green Business Network will host a fireside conversation with GreenBiz founder Joel Makower, a pioneer of the sustainable business movement, this evening in San Francisco.

The Israeli school year kicks off tomorrow morning (save for Haredi boys, who began school earlier this month, at the start of the Hebrew month of Elul).

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

As the Israeli election draws near, a new study finds that American Jews who are actively engaged with the Jewish community strongly prefer Israel’s opposition parties over its current government, by nearly 4-to-1, as a sizable minority abstains from voicing an opinion.

While Diaspora Jews cannot vote in Israeli elections (nor can Israeli citizens living abroad unless they fly back on Election Day, Oct. 27), the past three years have demonstrated how much the results affect them, with the rise in global antisemitism closely connected to events in Israel.

The new poll, conducted by Jerusalem’s Jewish People Policy Institute, found that a large majority, 78%, of so-called “connected” American Jews — defined as those having “relatively strong ties to the Jewish community, Israel, and/or Jewish identity” — say that they are very or somewhat closely monitoring the election campaigns. This holds true across political affiliations, with negligible differences between liberals, centrists and conservatives. Those who have spent more time in Israel reported monitoring the election more closely.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’?