Your Daily Phil: Remembering Shmuel Harlap, a quiet giant of Israeli philanthropy

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview Ilana Kaufman about her 15-city listening tour for the Jews of Color Initiative. We remember the generosity of Israeli businessman, writer and philanthropist Shmuel Harlap, who died last week, we report on the response from Jewish and pro-Israel organizations to actor Mark Ruffalo‘s antisemitic rhetoric on social media and we interview Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib about his new book. We feature an opinion piece by Jennifer Locane about taking an active role at her alma mater in response to the campus’ transformation following the Oct. 7 attacks, and a piece by Galit Cohen highlighting the potential impact of investment in agricultural education in sub-Saharan Africa on global food security. Also in this issue: Rabbi Amitai Fraiman, Meron Guttel and Lowell R. Glazer.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington launches its 2026 election series today with a primer on Israel’s electoral system featuring Adam Odesser, director of the Israel Action Center, and Jewish Agency shlichim (Israeli emissaries) Hila Kedar and Dean Bagdadi.

The Israeli drama “10 Kilos,” which follows Sharon Yitzhaky’s years in a Bolivian prison after she was framed for smuggling cocaine into the country, premieres tonight in Hollywood with a Q&A featuring Yitzhaky, director Doron Eran and stars Daniella Kertesz and Luna Mansour.

What You Should Know

From November through May, as the Jews of Color Initiative neared the end of a three-year strategic plan, CEO Ilana Kaufman traveled across the United States on a listening tour with the goal of convening conversations and gathering insights that would help shape the organization’s future efforts both regionally and nationwide.

Kaufman visited 15 cities, with stops in Seattle, Denver, Detroit, Chicago and Manhattan, and heard from more than 300 grantees, funders, executives, community professionals and leaders, elders and young people.

Kaufman spoke with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher in advance of this afternoon’s JoCI “share-back” webinar about what she learned on the tour and what she hopes others will learn from it as well.

For instance, what’s changed in “in the most beautiful way” in the near-decade since she founded JoCI is “is that this conversation is about all of us,” said Kaufman. “We all are part of a multiracial Jewish community. We all have meaningful connections across the spectrums of diversity. We’re all allies to someone. We all need allies.”

Read the full interview ?