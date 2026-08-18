Your Daily Phil: Why is this community fighting so hard for Camp Lavi’s future?

Good Tuesday morning!



In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we explore concerns over the fate of Camp Lavi, report on hate crimes data recently released by the FBI and cover a new campus-based Project Shema program funded by a grant from the Ruderman Family Foundation. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Na’ama Levitz Applbaum about helping students navigate complexity rather than default to binary thinking, and a piece by Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Jim Berk shares a success story that can serve as a playbook for getting Israeli narratives in front of audiences. Also in this issue: Rabbi Tali Zelkowicz, Brian Hermelin and David Hofstedter.

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What We’re Watching

Ofir Akunis, Israel’s consul general in New York, is slated to address the Sephardic Rabbinic Conference during its final day in New York City.

The Rocky Mountain Jewish Historical Society at the University of Denver is hosting Yeshiva University’s Rabbi Stuart Halpern today for a talk on his book Jewish Roots of American Liberty.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JAY DEITCHER

Camp Lavi is one of a handful of Modern Orthodox camps serving New York City, Westchester and Long Island, an area home to 430,000 Jews hailing from Orthodox households — 249,000 adults and 181,000 children, according to a 2023 UJA-Federation of New York Jewish community study. Kids travel from across the East Coast to attend the camp as well. Established in 1977, it presently serves 600 campers and 200 junior staff members per season.

After news broke that the owners of the camp, David and Michael Shabsels, had declared bankruptcy, Camp Lavi families began asking a difficult question: Where would they send their kids if it closes? While camp ran as planned this summer, there was a looming possibility that it would not exist in its current form in the future.



As eJewishPhilanthropy has reported, the mental health nonprofit Ohel Children’s Home and Family Services won the property at auction this month with plans to use the campgrounds to serve its clients, not the current Camp Lavi families. Debate raged through the community, with many showing appreciation for Ohel’s work but sending a firm message — find another location — and ultimately turning to crowdfunding to try to save the camp themselves.

Interviews with parents offered insight into the affinity kids and parents feel for the camp; the conflicting feelings over an organization that does good and important work in the community possibly taking away something they love; and why a distinctly Modern Orthodox camp is something worth fighting for.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.