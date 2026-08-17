Your Daily Phil: Central Synagogue attack highlights dilemma for communal leaders

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we cover the ongoing discussion of how to balance maintaining synagogues as welcoming spaces while protecting the people inside in the wake of a frightening attack at Central Synagogue in New York City. We report on a record-setting gift by the Marcus Foundation to support stem cell research and the second annual Sephardic Rabbinic Conference in New York City. We feature an opinion piece by Yaron Neudorfer that urges nonprofits in Israel to make better choices about the information they share, both with funders and with beneficiaries, and a piece by Sara Forman rejects the notion that the Jewish community should pursue engagement with political actors seeking to divide us. Also in this issue: Rachel Canar, Evyatar David and Maya Natan Mozer.

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Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party is holding its primaries across Israel today.

Hawaii’s Gov. Josh Green is working to secure state and federal recovery resources after Hurricane Lala (since downgraded to a tropical storm) resulted in major flash floods and widespread power outages and road closures, with search-and-rescue operations underway.

The second annual Sephardic Rabbinic Conference kicks off today in New York City, bringing together over 150 rabbis and communal figures. Read more about it below.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S NIRA DAYANIM

When a man stood up from among the congregation and stormed the bima at Friday night services at Central Synagogue, a prominent Reform congregation in Midtown Manhattan, it sparked fresh conversation within the Jewish community about how to respond to an increasing number of threats and attacks and the rising cost of that response.

The suspect, identified as Larry Montes, 46, of the Bronx, managed to strike a 63-year-old congregant to the floor and headbutt a police officer who was working a paid security detail at the synagogue before being removed from the premises. According to transcripts of Montes’ arraignment released by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, he referred to the congregants as “swine” and “fake Jews” during the incident and admitted to his crime and its religious motivation after his arrest. He was charged with two counts of assault as a hate crime and one count of criminal mischief as a hate crime.

In March, shortly after the synagogue attack in West Bloomfield, Mich., Mitchell Silber, executive director of the Community Security Initiative, warned that American Jewry might be approaching a “tipping point,” telling the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that Jewish institutions may now need additional layers of protection: specifically, multiple armed guards outside entrances and increased security screening prior to entry. “We’ve gone to a new level, where really what’s required to secure a Jewish institution in the US starts to look like almost a Europeanization of security,” he said.

But while heightened security has become one of “the largest budget items” for synagogues and other Jewish institutions in America, the goal of making congregants and visitors feel genuinely welcome is equally important, Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, told eJP.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ ?