Your Daily Phil: Lauder Foundation sunsetting support with $75M send-off gift for seven flagship school systems in Europe

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the beginning of the end of an era for the Ronald S. Lauder Foundation’s role in Jewish education in Europe and on Alex Luxenberg joining Sefaria as its new CEO. We feature an opinion piece by Harley Lippman on what Diaspora Jewry owes its dead, and a piece by Rabbi Zalman Duchman urging Jewish philanthropy to place food insecurity higher on its agenda. Also in this issue: Josh Kushner and Karlie Kloss, Assaf Horowitz and Abby Black Elbaum.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle and StandWithUs Northwest are hosting IDF lone soldier Ira Kohler, who will share his front-line experiences defending Kibbutz Be’eri during the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas and discuss his new memoir, Once a Paratrooper.



What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S NIRA DAYANIM

When the Ronald S. Lauder Foundation, which has spent hundreds of millions of dollars since 1987 to found and support Jewish schools across Europe, revealed on Wednesday that it will sunset that support in seven cities in 2027 and send the network off with a final $75 million gift, it was new news in the sense that it was just announced, but also old news in the sense that this moment had been coming for years.

In a wide-ranging interview with eJewishPhilanthropy in July, Ronald Lauder spoke of his hope for his eponymous foundation’s flagship school systems across Europe to become self-sufficient, with the foundation’s support ultimately replaced by support from the parents and philanthropists within the communities it incubated. While Jewish education would continue to play a foundational role in the future of the Jewish people, he said, handing off the torch to next-generation philanthropists would be equally imperative for that continuity.

The foundation is sunsetting funding for programs in Athens, Berlin, Prague, Rome, Vienna, Budapest, Hungary and Sofia, Bulagria, according to yesterday’s statement. Of the $75 million send-off gift, $40 million is earmarked for new school facilities, and the remainder is intended to cover operations through 2028 and additional resources to prepare the communities for the transition.

“The transition aims to enable the schools to become fully equipped to sustain themselves for generations to come and reflects Mr. Lauder’s long-held view that philanthropy should empower and strengthen those it supports, rather than creating permanent dependency,” a statement from the foundation said.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.