Your Daily Phil: KKL-JNF announces major investments in southern Israel

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund‘s new major investments in southern Israel, a Birthright Israel volunteer project in Majdal Shams and the Sephardic Rabbinic Conference, which wrapped up yesterday in New York City. We feature an opinion piece by Andrew Levy about how investing in Jewish experiences today can resonate in someone’s life decades later, and a piece by Rabbi Ari Perten that looks at what and whom we exclude when we crank up the “Jewish joy” messaging. Also in this issue: Dominique McCaughey, Dr. Rachel Naomi Remen and Shmuel Harlap.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Nashville Jewish Film Festival, created as a forum to help the wider local community understand the complexity of issues surrounding contemporary Jewish life, will host its opening night celebrations this evening.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUSTIN HAYET

In its second large investment in less than a month, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund announced today the allocation of NIS 284 million ($95.1 million) for southern Israel plus an additional NIS 110 million ($37.2 million) earmarked for rebuilding Gaza border communities devastated in the Oct. 7 attacks.

The KKL-JNF board approved the spending package earlier this week, presenting it as a single push to develop the Lakhish region, the Western Negev, the Beersheva metropolitan area and the Arava while continuing to rebuild communities affected by the Hamas assault, among them Nir Oz, Be’eri, Kfar Aza and Holit.

“Today, KKL-JNF is telling the residents of southern Israel: We are here by your side, and we will continue to stand with you in the years ahead,” Eyal Ostrinsky, the organization’s chairman, said in a statement shared with eJewishPhilanthropy.

The new investment in southern Israel follows KKL-JNF’s recent NIS 859 million ($287.7 million) investment in the North, reported in eJP earlier this month.

Yet even as KKL-JNF moves over a billion shekels throughout southern and northern Israel, its inner workings and larger strategy remain opaque to some of the philanthropic professionals operating alongside it.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.