Your Daily Phil: OU names new EVP, announces new CEO role

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we cover the announcement of Rabbi Shmuel Silber as the new executive vice president of the Orthodox Union and the creation of a new CEO role at the OU to be held by Rabbi Josh Joseph. We also exclusively report on the hiring of Mijal Bitton as dean of Maimonides Fund’s Maimonides Jewish Leadership Institute. We feature an opinion piece by Jonathan Schulman that warns against letting fringe voices pass unchallenged as the representative voice of American Jewry, and a piece by Rabbi Derek Gormin that emphasizes that building lasting Jewish identity is a cumulative project, not the outcome of a single transformative experience, however powerful. Also in this issue: Michael S. Levinson, Yaron Waksman and Lisa Ansell.

The next edition of Your Daily Phil will arrive Monday, Aug. 31. Shabbat shalom!

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Milken Institute Hamptons Dialogues kicks off today and runs through Sunday.

Israeli singer Ishay Ribo and The Israel Philharmonic will perform tonight at Radio City Musical Hall in Manhattan.

CJHive, the Center for Jewish History‘s group for young Jewish adults in New York City, will host artist Steve Marcus this evening, spotlighting his exhibition “Psychedelicatessen,” a mash-up of Jewish history, deli culture and 1960s psychedelia.

What You Should Know

The Orthodox Union has named Rabbi Shmuel Silber as its next executive vice president, completing a leadership transition that began nearly a year ago after the sudden death of Rabbi Moshe Hauer, the OU’s former executive vice president.

Rabbi Josh Joseph, who had served jointly with Hauer as OU’s executive vice president as well as separately as chief operating officer, will assume the newly created role of chief executive officer.

Hauer, who guided the organization through the dramatic period spanning the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, had functioned as both OU’s operational leader and its rabbinic and public voice. The OU’s new leadership structure will have Silber focus on rabbinic and public-advocacy work, while Joseph — who has informally filled much of Hauer’s role since his death — will oversee management strategy and operations across the OU’s programs.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.