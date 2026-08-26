Your Daily Phil: Beyond the library: Dolly Parton’s lessons for our community

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we reflect on the layered legacy of Dolly Parton, who died on Tuesday at 80, and report on the pilot year of the Tzedek Center, the Rabbinical Assembly’s advocacy institute. We feature an opinion piece by Laura Liebman offering lessons from Dolly Parton’s approach to philanthropy and a piece by Mark Ginsberg that focuses on steps Jewish communal institutions and donors can take to defend against digital scams. Also in this issue: Max Naumann, Eli Horvitz and Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Australia’s royal commission investigating antisemitism in the country — prompted by the December 2025 terror attack at a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach — concluded today in Sydney. Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, the Chabad of Bondi director whose son-in-law was one of 15 people killed in the attack, was among the final witnesses to address the panel today.

More than 300 dancers from 25 countries are gathering at the JDC-Lauder International Jewish Youth Camp in Szarvas, Hungary, for the first day of Machol Hungaria, an annual Israeli folk dance camp.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S RACHEL KOHN

Tributes and thought pieces have been churning out from 9 to 5 since the announcement that singer, songwriter, actor and philanthropist Dolly Parton died yesterday at 80.

The Jewish community’s response in particular has been to spotlight her role in inspiring the creation of PJ Library, a Jewish connection featured in eJewishPhilanthropy over the years. Other articles since Parton’s death have focused on the biblical references, some of them deep cuts, in her songs, as well as the Jewish connections involved in her professional trajectory — the talent agent, the producer, the songwriters.

But there is something about Parton herself — her unapologetic embrace of her origins, her willingness to stand out in a world that often rewards softening what makes someone different — that offers a lasting lesson for our community about being a changemaker.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.