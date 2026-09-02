Your Daily Phil: 10 years boosting day schools; 30 years fighting Israeli poverty

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview Paul Bernstein as he marks 10 years since helping found Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools, and speak with GillesDarmon, the founder and president of the Israeli aid nonprofit Latet, as his organization marks 30 years of fighting poverty in Israel. We feature an opinion piece by Steven Windmueller envisioning a 21st-century version of North America’s Jewish federation system, and a piece by Jeffrey Cahn advocating for self-defense training to join the security measures becoming standard for Jewish communities. Also in this issue: Rabbi David Levy, Talia Dekel-Fleissig and Danny Ben-Moshe.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Fifty-nine senior leaders from major Jewish communities and organizations across dozens of countries are convening in Jerusalem this week for the J50 Forum as Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs pushes to advance a joint declaration affirming that anti-Zionism is antisemitism.

This evening, ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran will mark its 20th anniversary with a gala event at the rehabilitation village in southern Israel.

Canary Publishing, a nonprofit press devoted to Jewish writers, is officially launching today.

In Jerusalem, the family of slain American Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin will gather in Jerusalem for the unveiling of a hand-crafted mural in his honor, nearly two years after his murder.

And Solu, a Chicago-area group that links communities through service, is dedicating Hersh’s Fridge, a food supply depot, this morning in Skokie, Ill., in honor of Goldberg-Polin. The kosher refrigerator supplies food to families throughout the Chicago region.

What You Should Know

Ten years ago, when Paul Bernstein began as the founding CEO of Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools, the philanthropic dollars funneled into Jewish day schools amounted to a trickle. The majority of funding came from a single donor, The Avi Chai Foundation, which was sunsetting its grantmaking in 2019. With many day schools still reeling from the 2008 financial crisis and struggling with enrollment, many Jewish leaders questioned if non-Orthodox day schools had a future.

In the 10 years since Prizmah launched, day school enrollment has surged, with both the COVID-19 pandemic and Oct. 7 massacres leading many parents to move their children from public schools to private Jewish ones. Today, 101,000 students are enrolled in non-Haredi day schools, a 7.5% increase over five years ago. Success has triggered more investment from funders, and day schools are now a major focus of the Jewish Funders Network, as well as Jewish Federations of North America.

In an interview with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher marking the 10th anniversary, Bernstein discussed Prizmah’s most productive moves, bridging denominational differences and how success can create new challenges.

Read the full interview ?