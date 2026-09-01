Your Daily Phil: Excitement, anxiety as Israeli kids head back to school

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we reflect on the start of the Israeli school year today, and report on Israel’s Bank Hapoalim $1.7 million donation to a nonprofit therapeutic farm network.We feature an opinion piece by Menachem Z. Rosensaft in response to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s speech at a Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus event on Sunday; and Laurie Goodman and Nanette Goodman share their parents’ approach to philanthropy in a tribute to their mother, Pearl C. Goodman, a Broward County, Fla., philanthropist who died last week at 97. Also in this issue: Michael Milshtein, BatyaandIdan Ofer andAmbassador Marcy Grossman.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

City Harvest kicked off its High Holidays Food Drive yesterday as it attempts to stock New York City food pantries and kosher community programs with shelf-stable kosher goods.

This evening, Temple Emanu-El’s Streicker Center in Manhattan will host released Russian prisoner and journalist Evan Gershkovich for a conversation with The New Yorker’s David Remnick about Gershkovich’s new book, This Cursed Beautiful Land: A Russian-American Story.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Millions of Israeli parents breathed a collective sigh of relief this morning: School is back in session.

But alongside the excitement and pride as some 2.6 million Israeli kids made their way to roughly 28,000 schools today — including some 180,000 kids starting first grade (one of them being this proud reporter’s son) — there are also grave concerns about the state of the country’s education system in general and particularly its ability to handle the growing emotional and social needs of Israeli children following nearly three years of continuous war and stress.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.