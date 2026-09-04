Your Daily Phil: Jewish security spending topped $1 billion in 2025, JFNA finds

Birthdays

New York Yankees

Ezekiel Jonathan “Zeke” Emanuel, oncologist and bioethicist, he is the older brother of former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel and Hollywood talent agent Ari Emanuel, turns 69 on Sunday

FRIDAY

Judea Pearl, award-winning computer scientist and philosopher who is a pioneer in artificial intelligence, he is the father of slain WSJ journalist Daniel Pearl, turns 90

Meir Nir, Israeli architect renowned for designing public buildings across Israel and internationally over six decades, turns 87

Lester Brickman, emeritus professor of law and former acting dean at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, turns 86

Edmundo N. Kraiselburd, retired professor at the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine, turns 83

David Liebman, saxophonist, flautist and jazz educator, in 2010 he received a lifetime achievement award from the National Endowment for the Arts, turns 80

Mark Steven Ament, attorney and political consultant who has served as board president of Louisville, Kentucky’s Jewish Family & Career Services

David Broza, Israeli singer-songwriter, his music mixes modern pop with Spanish music, turns 71

David Drew Pinsky, M.D., celebrity doctor, he is a board-certified internist, addiction medicine specialist and media personality, known as “Dr. Drew,” turns 68

Mark Schulman, musician, music producer, audio engineer and corporate speaker, turns 65

Anthony Weiner, former member of the House of Representatives (D-NY), turns 62

E. O’Brien “Obi” Murray, real estate strategic advisor, political strategist and commentator

Barry Louis Levy, screenwriter best known as the writer of the 2008 film “Vantage Point,” turns 54

Yehiel “Hilik” Bar, former member of Knesset for the Labor / Zionist Union party, he was the secretary general of Israel’s Labor party until early 2017, turns 51

Andrew Levitas, painter, sculptor, filmmaker, actor, writer, producer, photographer and restaurateur, turns 49

Marni Kottle, EVP and chief corporate affairs officer at BioMarin Pharmaceutical, turns 48

Jared Weinstein, general partner in Josh Kushner’s Thrive Capital, he was a special assistant and personal aide to President George W. Bush, continuing on in Dallas even after GWB left office

Max Greenfield, television and film actor, he has also written four children’s books, turns 46

Guy Pnini, Israeli former professional basketball player and coach, currently serving as an assistant coach for Maccabi Tel Aviv, turns 43

Melissa Horen Kaplan, development officer at Atlanta’s Jewish Home Life Communities, she was previously the associate area director for AIPAC in Atlanta

Marharyta Dorozhon, javelin thrower, she won the Israeli national championship seven times, turns 39

Carter Mark Jenkins, television and film actor, turns 35

Saturday

Jonathan Kozol, author, educator, and activist, best known for his books promoting public education, turns 90

Rabbi Yosef Adler, rabbi emeritus of Congregation Rinat Yisrael in Teaneck, N.J., and rosh yeshiva of the Torah Academy of Bergen County, turns 75

JoAnne Fishman Kloppenburg, judge of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, turns 73

Iris Weinshall, COO of The New York Public Library, she has been married to Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer since 1980, turns 73

Stuart Shlossman, principal at Watershed Associates, he is a negotiation consultant

Jacob Frydman, New York-based real estate developer, turns 69

Laurel Myerson Isicoff, judge of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida, turns 69

Yevgenia Albats, Russian investigative journalist, she is active in the Russian Jewish Congress, turns 68

Orna Barbivai, member of the Knesset until 2023, she is the first woman in the IDF promoted to Major General (the IDF’s second highest rank), turns 64

Mitch Garber, Canadian lawyer, investor and business executive, he is the co-founder and chairman of Israeli AI company Aiola, turns 62

Jacob Z. Sullum, nationally syndicated newspaper columnist and a senior editor at Reason magazine, turns 61

Karen Friedman Agnifilo, chief assistant district attorney in Manhattan until 2021, now a criminal defense attorney, turns 60

Eric Aroestry, entrepreneur and investor, he is the chairman of Mentored, an education technology platform

Holly Rosenkrantz, managing editor for politics and legal affairs at USA Today

Rabbi Dan Moskovitz, senior rabbi of Temple Sholom in Vancouver, B.C., and past chair of Reform Rabbis of Canada, turns 56

Ari Devon Sandel, Academy Award-winning filmmaker, turns 52

Yulia Malinovsky, member of the Knesset for the Yisrael Beiteinu party, turns 51

Jeremy C. Frankel, payroll specialist at Topaz Financial Services

Maxwell Braden Mittelman, voice actor for English versions of anime, animation and video games, turns 36

Jeremy Furchtgott, director in the Washington office of Baron Public Affairs LLC

Anthony “Tony” Klor, founder of Bangalore-based Catoff

Shanie Reichman, NYC-based director of strategic initiatives and director of IPF Atid, both at Israel Policy Forum, turns 31

Sunday

Rabbi Binyamin Y. Marwick, rabbi of Baltimore’s Congregation Shomrei Emunah since 2009

Congressman Sander Levin, retired 36-year member of the U.S. House of Representatives (D-MI), turns 95

Norman Sturner, co-founder and chairman of Murray Hill Properties in NYC, turns 86

Helene Weinstein, member of the New York State Assembly from 1981 until the end of 2024, turns 74

Adena Karen Berkowitz, co-founder in 2008 of Kol HaNeshamah: The Center for Jewish Life and Enrichment and co-author of a siddur

Daniel R. Mintz, founding managing director at Olympus Capital

Elisa Morton Palter, Toronto-based publisher and entrepreneur, she serves on the board of governors of Shalem College

Rabbi Beth Jacowitz Chottiner, rabbi of Temple Shalom in Louisville, Ky., since 2016, turns 62

Irv “Moishe” Lowenberg, city treasurer of Southfield, Mich.

Ben Finegold, chess master since age 14, now a FIDE grandmaster, turns 57

Joseph S. Richards, national director at AIPAC

Jennifer Mamlet, chief development officer at the Ad Council and former acting president and CEO of the JCC Association of North America

Jason Schechter, chief communications officer at Bloomberg LP

Amos Tamam, Israeli film, television and stage actor, turns 49

Joshua Cohen, author, he won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for fiction for his novel The Netanyahus, turns 46

Rabbi Avi S. Olitzky, former rabbi at Beth El Synagogue in Minneapolis for 14 years, now a consultant

Daniel Flesch, senior policy analyst at the Heritage Foundation, he is a veteran of the IDF and an AIPAC alum

Ari Schaffer, communications director at the William F. Buckley Jr. Institute at Yale University

Ben Pasternak, Australian-born entrepreneur, now living in NYC, he is the co-founder of two startups, turns 27

Asher Dov Angel, actor whose career started at 8 years old and continues through the present, turns 24