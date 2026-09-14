Your Daily Phil: How to make Diaspora Jews’ voices heard in Jerusalem?

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we consider the significance for philanthropy of this year’s irregular Rosh Hashanah, which began on Shabbat so the shofar was not blown on the first day in many communities. We report on the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews‘ NIS 24 million ($7.9 million) allocation for Israel’s needy during the High Holy Days, and examine a new Progressive Policy Institute report tying America’s civics-education crisis to rising antisemitism and slipping support for Israel. We feature an opinion piece by Dan Lahav calling for Diaspora Jewry to have a formal avenue for making its voice heard in Israeli politics, and a piece by David Zalik addressing Jewish day school holdouts. Also in this issue: Jacqueline Novogratz, Stanley C. Middleman and Paul J. Reichenbach.



Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Today is Tzom Gedaliah, a minor fast day marking the assassination of the eponymous governor of the Kingdom of Judah, which led to the end of Jewish sovereignty after the destruction of the First Temple.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Every few years, we have an irregular Rosh Hashanah like we had this year, one that begins on Shabbat. For many communities, particularly Orthodox ones, this overlap slightly alters the holiday, both logistically and liturgically. But perhaps the most significant difference is that on the first day of the holiday, the shofar is not blown, and in the prayers, the day is not referred to as the “day of the blowing [of the shofar]” but as the “day of remembrance of the blowing [of the shofar].”

In a dvar Torah for Rosh Hashanah, Rabbi David Stav, chair of the Tzohar rabbinical movement, reflects on the significance of a Rosh Hashanah missing half of one of its most significant features, offering a key lesson for Jewish philanthropy: The blast of a shofar is like a cry of pain, waking us up to the needs of others. When Rosh Hashanah falls on Shabbat, we have a more difficult task of remembering those cries without hearing them.

In philanthropy, many of the issues that funders and organizations are looking to address are like a shofar blast — overt, explicit and shocking. Security threats, disaffiliation, ignorance, alienation, extremism, polarization, poverty, etc. And yet alongside these obvious — even if difficult to solve — problems, there are many more rumbling beneath the surface, challenging us to hear them. For the organizations and individuals looking to improve society, this year’s irregular Shabbat-Rosh Hashanah overlap instructs us not to forget these silent cries as well.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.