Your Daily Phil: What grassroots groups can learn from MACA’s turmoil

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we analyze the ongoing turmoil in the Mothers Against College Antisemitism Facebook group and what it means for other grassroots groups. We report on the 20th anniversary of ADI Negev with Doron Almog, and get the scoop on Americans for Ben-Gurion University’s appointment of Melissa Greenberg as its next CEO. In the latest installment of eJP’s exclusive opinion column, “The 501(C) Suite,” Idana Goldberg draws insights from Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster film “The Odyssey” and Rabbi Alan Lew’s spiritual guide This is Real and You are Completely Unprepared; and a piece by Daniel Swindell celebrates the difference one person can make (with some help) in the fight to protect pro-Israel speech on campus. Also in this issue: Jennifer Raskas, Nechumi Yaff, and Matan Adelson and Yahav Haliva.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is expected to announce sanctions against Israeli settlements in the West Bank today, including a trade ban on goods produced in the area, in what would be a significant escalation of hostilities from the U.K. government toward Israel. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said that “Israel will act” against any sanctions, but did not offer any details about what the Israeli response would be. British Jewish groups urged the government to avoid such a move, warning it is likely to stoke antisemitism at home.

In Germany, embattled Chancellor Friedrich Merz pledged to fight on as his country’s leader despite his center-right Christian Democratic Union party suffering an embarrassing defeat to the far-right Alternative for Germany in a regional election this weekend. The American Jewish Committee said on X that the win “marks a grim milestone,” and noted that AJC Berlin has been “sounding the alarm on the AfD’s rampant, intrinsic, and foundational antisemitism that is deeply embedded in its authoritarian-nationalist politics.”

The 81st session of the U.N. General Assembly opens today in New York, though the high-level meetings of world leaders do not begin for several more weeks.

The Taib Foundation will hold its first-ever Taib Prize for National Resilience ceremony this evening at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Jaffa. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Justin Hayet!

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem is hosting a “Freedom 250” celebration in partnership with the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem this week in honor of the U.S.’ semiquincentennial.

Tonight, Dara Horn will speak in conversation with author Coleman Hughes about her new book, The Final Solution to the Jewish Question: A Love Story for the Living, at 92NY in New York City in collaboration with UJA-Federation of New York.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JAY DEITCHER

On Friday evening, the popular, often boisterous grassroots advocacy Facebook group Mothers Against College Antisemitism instituted new rules: “Pausing” discussions about its “internal dispute” and prioritizing “posts that directly support our mission of addressing college and university antisemitism and supporting Jewish students, Jewish faculty, and their families.” Titled “Moving forward and Shabbat shalom,” the post was written in response to months of turmoil within the nearly 60,000-person group over an ongoing lawsuit between the founder of the Facebook group, Elizabeth Rand, and the independent board of the nonprofit that emerged from MACA, which has since taken control of the Facebook group.

eJewishPhilanthropy has been following the “internal dispute” for nine months, when issues first arose. In the wake of the Oct. 7 terror group, the Facebook group has emerged as a major force in campus conversations, informing parents about other students’ experiences, rallying advocates and raising awareness about antisemitic incidents on campuses across the country.

Experts told eJP that the schism within MACA is also emblematic of issues that many post-Oct. 7 initiatives are facing as they transform from grassroots efforts that emerged as a rebuke of the legacy organizations that they considered to be ineffectual into more formalized, funded organizations. Some groups have so far succeeded in doing so, while others — lacking the leadership training and organizational infrastructure that can lay the groundwork for such transformations — are struggling to overcome the infighting and challenges that these transitions provoke.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.