Your Daily Phil: How British sanctions could affect Israeli nonprofits

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the possible effects that British sanctions will have on Israeli nonprofits that operate in the West Bank. We report on the inaugural Taib Prize for National Resilience being awarded toIsraeli nonprofit Daf Hadash, and on the launch of Birthright Israel’s Global Business Summit in November. We feature an opinion piece by Max D. Baumgarten and Arielle Levites about knowing where a data point comes from before relying on it, and a piece by Amy Meltzer about the impact of giving campers and staff opportunities to explore Israel’s complexities with the young people living them. Also in this issue: Ruby Chen, Stefanie Kushner and Whitney Weathers.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The La’Aretz Foundation, an organization that provides humanitarian relief, emergency aid and educational support across Israel, will host its Annual Benefit Dinner tonight in Manhattan.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

After weeks of signaling its intentions, the British government announced fresh economic restrictions on Israeli settlements in the West Bank, banning goods from settlements and imposing sanctions on “specific companies and individuals who provide services such as construction, infrastructure, financing, or real estate for settlement expansion,” accusing Israel of “ethnic cleansing” and turning a “blind eye” to extremist violence against Palestinians. France and Canada have announced similar measures.

For British, Canadian and French nonprofits that support organizations in the West Bank, the practical effects of the new trade bans and economic sanctions will likely be minimal as existing laws already limit their ability to fund initiatives beyond the “Green Line” — the de facto border between Israel proper and the West Bank. As it is, British and Canadian authorities are investigating Jewish nonprofits that support activities in the West Bank.

And yet, while the sanctions and bans may have a limited concrete effect on Israeli nonprofits that operate in the West Bank, several figures involved in Diaspora philanthropy told eJewishPhilanthropy that they could have a chilling effect on foreign donations to all Israeli causes.

Speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive diplomatic issue, the sources said that these changes will make it easier for anti-Israeli organizations and individuals to lodge complaints with tax authorities in those countries and generally make support for Israeli initiatives more fraught and controversial. As a result, many would-be funders may decide that funding such projects is not worth the added hassle and social stigma associated with them, even if they are entirely in line with the law.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.