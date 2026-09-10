Your Daily Phil: Two rabbis reflect on how 9/11 shaped them

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the launch of a national fund to help families claim a new $1,700 federal tax credit for day school tuition. We also spotlight Footsteps’ microgrants for formerly Orthodox Jews to mark the High Holy Days. We report on Robert Kraft’s $10 million naming gift to Brandeis University’s Hillel center, and profile Rabbi Ronald Kaplan whose doctors connected his laryngeal cancer diagnosis to his work as a Sept. 11 spiritual first responder. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Alex Lazarus-Klein marking the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks tomorrow, and a piece by Rabbi Josh Joseph about seeking spiritual mentorship. Also in this issue: Jonathan Haidt and Tamar Remz, Rabbanit Ravit Kalech and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

Ed note: In observance of Rosh Hashanah, the next Your Daily Phil will arrive on Monday, Sept. 14. Shabbat shalom and shana tovah!

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Tomorrow marks the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, with memorial ceremonies planned across the country.

Rosh Hashanah begins tomorrow evening, as Jews around the world mark the end of 5786 and the start of 5787.

What You Should Know

A consortium of Jewish groups is launching a national fund to allow American taxpayers to take full advantage of a $1,700 tax rebate that will reduce private school tuition costs, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher.

To facilitate the income tax credits, Jewish Federations of North America, Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools and the Orthodox Union and its day school-focused Teach Coalition, announced the creation of The Opportunity Fund for Jewish Education, a national scholarship-granting organization that will allow Americans to donate to a single SGO that will dispense funds locally to Jewish day schools across the U.S.

“We realized we are much more likely to be successful if we work together across the entire community,” Paul Bernstein, Prizmah’s CEO, told eJP. “This really does have the potential to have a huge impact, but it depends on us mobilizing the Jewish community to really participate in the tax credit and support our schools.”

Read the full report here.