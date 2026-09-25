Your Daily Phil: The Stella D’oro Effect: Can a cookie save Sunkist Fruit Gems?

Good Friday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine Israel’s preelection disqualification efforts against Arab parties. We report on a new eruv in North Brooklyn and on investor Leon Black’s alleged struggles to give away his foundation’s money because of his ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. We feature an opinion piece by Randy Spiegel that spotlights several advantages of donor-advised funds as sources of charitable capital and a piece by Sara Fredman Aeder responding to yesterday’s news story in eJP about Sunkist Fruit Gems with precedents for saving them yet. Also in this issue: Elizabeth Stein, Lenny Silberman and Michael Moritz.

Shabbat shalom and chag sameach!

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Tonight marks the start of Sukkot.

This evening, the 2026 Detroit Jewish Expat Reception, honoring journalist Rebecca Blumenstein, will be held at the Chabad of Greater Downtown Detroit.

The North American premiere of the controversial Israeli documentary “NAZA,” which accuses Israel of war crimes in Gaza, takes place on Saturday at Lincoln Center in New York, as part of the New York Film Festival. The Israeli-American Council and other Jewish groups are planning to protest outside the screening.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

A piece of political theater — mostly but probably not entirely pointless — played out in Israel this week, as it does ahead of every national election: the disqualification of political parties. In this case, the parties in question were the four Arab ones, Hadash, Ta’al, Balad and Ra’am, as well as specific candidates.

With one notable exception, these disqualifications are a meaningless rhetorical gesture as they will almost all be overturned by the Supreme Court — as they nearly always are.

But according to Tani Frank, the director of the Judaism and State Policy Center at the Shalom Hartman Institute in Jerusalem, these disqualifications and the process through which they happen are also part of a larger struggle within Israel about the balance of power between the judiciary and elected officials. Though he recognized the complexity of the issue, Frank argued that a Supreme Court disqualification of Abu Shehadeh could — perhaps counterintuitively — strengthen Israeli democracy, even if it makes liberal and progressive supporters of Israel uncomfortable.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.