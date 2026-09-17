Your Daily Phil: Jewish funders can’t afford to ignore AI, JFN panel warns

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we cover a Jewish Funders Network panel on the need for Jewish leaders to get involved in critical conversations about artificial intelligence, and report on Robert Kraft’s pledge to match Ed Sheeran’s $2 million for Middle East aid. We feature an opinion piece by Idit Klein about choosing audacious hope and a piece by Stephen Markowitz highlighting the needs of Jewish outreach professionals; plus, Rabbi Sarah Freidson shares her congregation’s creative approach to learning about teshuva: analyzing public apologies gone wrong (and the few that get it right). Also in this issue: Jeremy Musighi, Darin McKeever and Renée Wizig-Barrios.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Atlantic Festival kicks off today in New York. Speakers include Annie Polland, the president of the Lower East Side Tenement Museum, and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, who is mulling a 2028 presidential bid.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is holding a briefing today alongside NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch about security around the U.N. General Assembly, which begins next week.

The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene will open its 111th season this evening with New York Sings Yiddish at Central Park’s SummerStage.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JAY DEITCHER

As business leaders, scientists, politicians and commentators debate the risks and benefits presented by artificial intelligence — and the need to restrain the emerging technology — Jewish funders and leaders cannot afford to keep out of the conversation, a group of Jewish thinkers and professionals argued yesterday at a Jewish Funders Network High Holidays Gathering.

The discussion, held yesterday on Zoom, comes after weeks of ominous warnings from within the industry, with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Elon Musk and over 1,000 artificial intelligence scientists calling for self-imposed restraints. Many view the threat posed by the technology as existential.

One of the panelists, Sara Wolkenfeld, chief learning officer at Sefaria, called for Jewish funders to “make a difference” by supporting thought leadership on the issue. “We need a group, a class of communal leaders, a diverse group of communal leaders, who look different and sound different and come from different streams of Judaism,” Wolkenfeld said, “and [funders] need to be able to give them the space and the resources to work on these questions, to work on educational initiatives, to work on convening these conversations, and doing that for the benefit of the Jewish community.”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.