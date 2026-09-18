Your Daily Phil: Old guard passing torch to new generation of Jewish leaders

Good Friday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Met Council’s funding for a new Brooklyn warehouse and its record-setting High Holy Day food distribution efforts. We spotlight Rabbi Zohar Atkins’ new initiative, Yochai, which offers learners an AI-powered Torah study partner, and speak with DeborahLipstadt about the launch of the Emory Policy Institute on Countering Antisemitism. We feature an opinion piece by Betsy Berns Korn and William C. Daroff about embracing the next generation of leaders; a piece by Shira Hutt and Mimi Kravetz in response to Steven Windmueller’s recent op-ed about updating the federation system in North America; and one by Eli Gottlieb that offers advice for nonprofit executives on engaging their boards. Also in this issue: Rabbi Binyamin Krauss, Jenna Leventhal and Dina Leader.

Ed. note: In observance of Yom Kippur, the next edition of Your Daily Phil will arrive on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Shabbat shalom and gmar hatima tova!

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Students from The Ramaz School and SAR High School in Riverdale, N.Y., will hold a prayer vigil today outside New York’s Gracie Mansion, the official mayoral residence. More on this below.

Former Hamas hostage Eliya Cohen and his wife, Nova festival survivor Ziv Abud, will take the stage Tuesday evening at Tel Aviv’s ZOA House to discuss their joint memoir.

What You Should Know

Two million pounds of kosher food and $2 million for a new warehouse. Met Council, the poverty-fighting nonprofit in New York City, paired both milestones this week, as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul joined the organization at its Brooklyn Hub to help distribute kosher staples amid the High Holy Day season, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim.

New York state Sen. Sam Sutton, who represents the heavily Jewish Brooklyn neighborhoods of Borough Park, Flatbush and Midwood, provided a $1 million matching grant for a new facility in Canarsie, Brooklyn, Met Council CEO David Greenfield told eJewishPhilanthropy. The grant, issued as “community funding” through his state Senate office, closed out a $25 million fundraising campaign that the organization launched for the “AI-backed” 22,000-square-foot warehouse, which is expected to open in the coming weeks. The $1 million in state funding was matched by donors and members of the Met Council’s board.

This year, the Met Council has fielded an 18% increase in food requests compared to last year, Greenfield told eJP. He attributed the increased scale of food distribution in part to the rising need due to increasing food costs. “Food prices have gone up something like 40% in the last five years,” said Greenfield, “and certainly for most working-class New Yorkers, their salaries have not gone up by 40%.”

Read the full report here.