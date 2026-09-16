Your Daily Phil: Talmud Daily offers guided tour through the tractates

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine a new study on Israeli Jews’ Yom Kippur practices. We report on Rabbi David Bashevkin‘s Talmud Daily, a free daily video guide easing newcomers into the Talmud, and cover the Supreme Court case of Daniel Grand, an Orthodox man barred from hosting a weekly prayer service at his home. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Rick Jacobs reflecting on the legacy of Paul J. Reichenbach, who died over Rosh Hashanah, and a piece by Marina Rosenberg highlighting why the Jewish community should be paying attention to the upcoming elections for the next U.N. secretary-general. Also in this issue: Malcolm Hoenlein and Julie Platt, Solomon Schechter and Dan Ben-David.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

EarlyJ is hosting a “Innovation & Impact Showcase” this morning at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco, highlighting the early childhood education initiative’s progress since launching as a stand-alone organization in 2023. Read eJP’s previous coverage here.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

When Yom Kippur begins on Sunday evening, the majority of Israelis will mark it by fasting (74%) and attending synagogue services (57%), according to a new survey by the Israel Democracy Institute think tank. But a deeper dive into the poll shows subtle and substantial differences between demographic groups.

These levels are higher than those reported in similar, albeit older, studies conducted in the United States. The Pew Research Center’s “Jewish Americans in 2020” found that 40% of American Jews said that they fasted on Yom Kippur, and 35% said that they attend synagogue “a few times a year, such as for High Holidays.”

The IDI survey offers at last a partial explanation for this disparity between Israel and the United States: Israel has many more Mizrahi Israelis, who are far more likely to both fast on Yom Kippur and attend services.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.