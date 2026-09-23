Your Daily Phil: UJA-Fed N.Y. steps deeper into the political fray

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview UJA-Federation of New York’s Hindy Poupko about her recent promotion to executive vice president as part of the organization’s growing focus on political advocacy. We spotlight Portland Trust Israel’s new Oz Va’Ruach initiative that helps move wounded reservists into high-tech jobs, and we report on a proposed Trump administration policy change to strip tax exemptions from colleges and universities that have DEI policies. We feature an opinion piece by Seattle Jewish leaders Sam Jefferies and Joe Schocken raising an alarm about rising antisemitism that they see as spreading from their city, and a piece by retired British Army Col. Richard Kemp spotlighting Club Z’s strategy for preparing and supporting teens through encounters with anti-Jewish and anti-Israel hate. Also in this issue: Mindy Feldman, Mikhail Fridman and Will Scharf.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

UJA-Federation of New York, the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, the New York chapters of the Anti-Defamation League and American Jewish Committee and the Israeli-American Council are among the groups holding a rally near the U.N. this evening calling on world leaders to scale up efforts to address antisemitism. More on this below.

The 92nd Street Y will hold a ribbon-cutting this evening to unveil newly renovated spaces on its Upper East Side campus, part of a $250 million multiphase redevelopment led by Beyer Blinder Belle Architects & Planners.

Climate Week NYC is underway, running through the weekend. The Jewish climate nonprofit Adamah will be holding a number of events throughout the city connected to the event.

In Washington, American Friends Of Lubavitch is hosting its annual Lamplighter Awards dinner. This year honorees include U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council Chairman Jeff Miller and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

Elsewhere in the capital, the Anti-Defamation League is bringing survivors of antisemitic attacks to Capitol Hill for meetings with legislators.

Montreal’s Federation CJA will hold its annual general meeting this evening.

What You Should Know

This evening, thousands of people are expected to gather tonight near the United Nations’ headquarters in New York City to demand that world leaders take serious action against antisemitism as Jewish communities continue to face violent attacks — most recently in Canada, where a gunman opened fire at a synagogue on Yom Kippur evening, seriously injuring a police officer stationed outside.

The demonstration — held in partnership with a wide range of local and national Jewish organizations — is the latest such event to be spearheaded by UJA-Federation of New York, as the group, which historically focused on raising and distributing philanthropic funds, deepens its political advocacy and community relations work. As part of that expansion, the organization has promoted the head of those efforts, Hindy Poupko, who will now hold the title of executive vice president for community strategy and external relations, and has also grown her department, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross. As one of New York City’s largest philanthropies, which funds a broad array of social and educational programs, UJA-Federation of New York has considerable sway in the city.

Last week, eJP spoke with Poupko to discuss her expanded role, representing New York City’s politically diverse Jewish community and how the federation is preparing for anti-Israel demonstrations this week.

Read the full interview here.