Your Daily Phil: Sunup on Sunkist: After eJP report, Fruit Gems are back

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we reflect on Sunkist‘s decision to revive its FruitGems after eJP’s report on its discontinuation sparked a national outcry, and spotlight the Pardes Day School’s global contest pushing Jewish educators to build AI tools for their classrooms. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Michael Siegel on the temporary nature of the sukkah and its significance for Jewish institutions, and one by Amanda Goldstein on the Jewish children left out of the “bubble” of day schools. Also in this issue: Allan Arkush, Andrew Belinfante and Eli Horvitz.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Youth Renewal Fund tees off its 2026 golf tournament today at Quaker Ridge Golf Club in Westchester County, N.Y., where PGA Tour player Max Greyserman will take questions from golfers and all proceeds will go to Darca Schools in Israel.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

It started with a WhatsApp message from a friend: “Important scoop big if true,” along with a link to the blog of a candy distributor about how the synagogue staple Sunkist Fruit Gems were apparently being discontinued. I passed the tip along to eJewishPhilanthropy’s intrepid reporter Jay Deitcher, who confirmed with the company that the beloved candy had indeed been discontinued in May, seemingly spelling the end of decades of American Jews using the individually wrapped, kosher treats to shower bar and bat mitzvah celebrants, soon-to-be-wedded couples and others marking joyous life events. The response was overwhelming.

In a time of grave polarization and division, Sunkist Fruit Gems brought the Jewish community together. Commenters were Orthodox, Conservative and Reform. Some belonged to explicitly right-wing organizations; others had “Jews 4 Palestine” in their bios. And the result of the national, unified outcry was: victory. Two days after eJP’s report — months after discontinuing the candy — Sunkist announced that it was reversing course and would be bringing back the Fruit Gems. More on this below.

Any journalist will tell you that their goal is impact, that their reporting and writing will result in real-world change. By any measure, eJP has had such an impact. And while the Fruit Gems scoop may seem trivial — compared, say, to exposing widespread fraud in the World Zionist Congress elections — the impact in this case was immediate, tangible and, well, sweet.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’?