Your Daily Phil: Tit-for-tat or more than that?

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the renewal of the conflict between Iran and Israel last night, and spotlight a new initiative by the Pardes Institute exploring key phrases from the Declaration of Independence that are rooted in Jewish texts. We feature an opinion piece by T’ruah’s Rabbi Jill Jacobs responding to a recent opinion piece in eJewishPhilanthropy criticizing her organization’s decision to feature New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as a speaker at its gala last week, and a piece by Michal Cohen about the evolving role Jewish philanthropy can play in northern Israel. Also in this issue: Rabbi Jeffrey Salkin, Heidi Gantwerk, David Rubenstein and Caryn Zucker.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

We’re closely monitoring the situation in Israel and the rest of the Middle East after Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel last night, sparking a fresh round of fighting. More on this below.

Later today, Bar-Ilan University will host the second annual Cherrick Family Lecture, examining how the teachings of the late Chief Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks and the biblical Burning Bush story provide a blueprint for modern moral leadership.

Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin will be the keynote speakers at tonight’s annual Rabin lecture hosted by Washington Hebrew Congregation and the Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Like an unfortunately well-oiled machine, the State of Israel entered “war mode” on Sunday night and Monday morning as Iran fired waves of ballistic missiles at the country’s North and Center, sending millions of people rushing to bomb shelters — provided they had one they could reach in time.

After the first barrage on Sunday night, the Education Ministry and IDF Home Front Command ordered all educational institutions closed until further notice. Hospitals across the country entered “emergency mode,” releasing non-critical patients home and moving the rest to protected areas — generally underground parking garages that can be converted to hospital.

For Israelis — and everyone else in the region — the main question on their mind is how long this round of fighting will last. Is this a brief tit-for-tat or the start of a new round of all-out, multifront war?

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.