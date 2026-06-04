Your Daily Phil: Haas Fund to shutter, distribute assets among next-gen heirs

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we cover the Evelyn and Walter Haas Jr. Fund‘s plans to sunset in 2028, share an exclusive on Mazon CEO Abby Leibman’s announcement to step down next year, and examine the initiatives that have so far come out of Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s Voice of the People project. We feature an opinion piece by Uriel Dagan with insights for Israeli nonprofits suffering with a weakened dollar, and a piece by Steven Green and Stephanie Levin about the future of nonprofit consultants in the age of AI. Also in this issue: Mooli Lahad, Roey Kruvi and Courtney Tessler.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Thousands of people are marching through Jerusalem today as part of the city’s annual March for Pride and Tolerance, this year under the banner of, “Demanding change.”

To mark Holocaust Survivor Day, New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin is slated to meet today with survivors and their families at UJA-Federation of New York headquarters.

Elsewhere in New York, Tech Tribe is hosting a dinner tonight with Yossi Farro and Rabbi Mordechai Lightstone on the sidelines of NYC Tech Week.

In Geneva, UN Watch is holding its annual gala dinner. This year’s dinner will feature French journalist Abnousse Shalmani and activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali.

What You Should Know

The Evelyn and Walter Haas Jr. Fund, a San Francisco-based funder of progressive causes, including Jewish ones, will shut down in two years, distributing its remaining assets to the three branches of the family, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The shuttering of the fund, which launched in 1953 and became one of the Bay Area’s most significant foundations, comes amid a broader generational shift in philanthropy, as the children and grandchildren of many funders pivot to new ways of giving and new causes to support. This is becoming an increasingly acute issue in the Jewish community, as younger generations of donors have proven less likely to support Jewish organizations and initiatives, compared to their more particularist forebears.

Read the full report here.