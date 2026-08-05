Your Daily Phil: After bankruptcy, nearly 2 dozen camps sell at auction

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the $440 million sale of 27 summer camps from the Shabsels brothers‘ collapsed portfolio, and interview DaraHorn about her newest book. We feature an opinion piece by Isaac Zablocki spotlighting Israeli cinema’s role in shaping perceptions of the country and its people, as well as the industry’s post-Oct. 7 struggles; and the Rev. Terry Kyllo, Rabbi Jason Levine and Michael Trice reflect on the role of faith communities and interfaith relations in the U.S. as Americans mark the country’s semiquincentennial. Also in this issue: Steve Gamer, Michelle Rubin and Paul Feinberg.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Israel’s Education Ministry, Ministry of Immigration and Absorption and Nefesh B’Nefesh launched the National Educator’s Aliyah Program earlier today, seeking to fast-track the immigration and professional placement of qualified North American Jewish educators as the country works to fill a shortage of 4,000 teachers in its school system.

The Jewish Federations of North America’s National Young Leadership Cabinet retreat concludes today in Minneapolis.

Oral arguments begin today in a federal court in Washington inNational Ben Gamla Jewish Charter School Foundation, Inc. v. Drummond, in which the Jewish charter school aims to get Oklahoma state funding, potentially paving the way for state funding of religious schools. Read eJP’s coverage of the case here.

This evening, the remains of Zionist visionary Theodor Herzl’s grandparents, Shimon Leib and Rivka Herzl, will be reinterred in Israel’s Mount Herzl National Cemetery in Jerusalem.

What You Should Know

Two months after the Shabsels brothers declared bankruptcy, the camping empire that they once controlled has been auctioned off, with 23 properties sold at auction, four sold in private sales and one still pending, a New Jersey bankruptcy court announced yesterday, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher reports.

In total, the 23 campsites — some of which are home to more than one camp — sold for $368.3 million, and debtors are still analyzing bids for Camp Lavi in Pennsylvania. Outside of the auction, four additional properties — Camp Achim, Camp Chen-a-Wanda, Camp Mesorah and Pine Forest Camp — sold in private sales for $71.7 million.

David Greenfield, CEO of the New York City-based Met Council anti-poverty group, had hoped to bring together a team of philanthropists to purchase one of the camps and run it as a nonprofit under his organization as a way to make camp more accessible to those who can’t afford it, but he said he lost out to “passion bidders” with deep pockets. “People were overpaying for some property as a result,” Greenfield told eJP. “If you’re a billionaire, an extra million dollars is not going to make or break you. That’s not a big deal. If you’re a nonprofit, an extra million dollars is the difference between whether your camp breaks even or loses money every year.”

Read the full report here.