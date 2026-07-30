Your Daily Phil: Conservative rabbis further welcome interfaith families — but still not weddings

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we speak with Rabbi David Stav, the chair of the moderate religious Zionist group Tzohar, about the divisions in Israel around religion-and-state issues. We report on the Conservative movement’s new rulings welcoming interfaith families while stopping short of having rabbis officiate their weddings, and on the low rate of approvals for federal nonprofit security grants. We feature an opinion piece by Cathy Lawi drawing attention to a gap in mental health funding in Israel, while a piece by Rabbi Nico Socolovsky focuses on the need for culturally competent mental health resources tailored to the American Jewish community. Also in this issue: Daniel R. Weiss, Andrew Gross and Frances “Fran” Belzberg.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is co-hosting an antisemitism roundtable with the Anti-Defamation League to hear from Jewish community leaders about recent antisemitic incidents in the state.

What You Should Know

Among all of the other divisions and disagreements working their way through the global Jewish community, there is one that is, perhaps, less understood but whose outcome may have a tremendous impact on Israel-Diaspora relations. And that is the rift within Israel’s dati-leumi, or national-religious, community, a comparatively small portion of the Israeli public, and yet one with the potential power to reshape the country’s politics and its relationship with religion — and therefore with Diaspora Jewry.

The community has long been split. There is a more moderate faction that strives to serve as the so-called “connecting hyphen,” bridging the secular “national” world and the “religious” world. And there is a hard-line faction that brings religious fervor to nationalism, often referred to by the Hebrew portmanteau hardali, joining Haredi and leumi.

Last week, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross sat down with Rabbi David Stav, the chairman of Tzohar, a growing movement representing that more moderate faction, to discuss the future of the organization, his hopes for reforming Israel’s religious establishment and what non-Orthodox Diaspora Jews should understand about the country’s relationship with Judaism.

Read the full interview here.