Your Daily Phil: NYC stabbing follows Jewish warnings of antisemitic violence

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the circumstances around yesterday’s stabbing attack in New York City. We interview Daryl Messinger, the incoming chair of the Israel Policy Forum, and report on JCC Association of North America‘s $19.5 million push to expand the JCC MaccabiGames. We feature an opinion piece by Hadara Ishak emphasizing the necessity of coordination among funders and organizations in their approach to combating antisemitism in America, and a piece by Sharona Israeli-Roth spotlights the role Israeli teens in the Jewish Agency’s Shinshinim program can play in bringing Israel into early education classrooms. Also in this issue: Ari Melnik, David M. Einhorn and Adam Pollack.

Shabbat shalom!

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

We’ll be keeping a close eye over the weekend on the situation in the Middle East amid continued U.S. strikes on Iran and Iranian attacks across the region.

RikudAmerica, a three-day Israeli dance camp in Cherry Hill, N.J., marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and honoring leaders of the American Israeli dance scene, begins tomorrow.

The Rochester Jewish Film Festival begins Sunday and runs through Aug. 2.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Yesterday’s stabbing on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, in which the assailant reportedly yelled “Allahu akhbar” before attacking two men — one who was visibly Jewish and attacked as he left a nearby synagogue, the other not — with a screwdriver in what police are investigating as a hate crime caught no one by surprise.

Jewish leaders and organizations have regularly warned about precisely this type of violence, including in the day preceding the attack. “At a time of rising antisemitism, repeatedly singling out and vilifying the world’s only Jewish state for perceived political benefit is repugnant, puts Jews at greater risk — and leaves many Jewish New Yorkers feeling targeted and unwelcome in the city we call home,” UJA-Federation of New York wrote in a statement on Wednesday in response to Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s viral video in which he called Israeli Prime Minsiter Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal.

Within the Jewish community, the Manhattan attack is sure to intensify the ongoing debates about antisemitism and security: Are communal funds best spent on combating antisemitism and fortifying institutions or would those resources be better spent on Jewish education and initiatives to deepen Jewish identity and pride?

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.