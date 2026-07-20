Your Daily Phil: It’s the wealth transfer, stupid: Giving USA report’s key takeaway

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we speak with fundraising consultant and Giving Institute board member Avrum Lapin about what the Jewish community can learn from the latest Giving USA report on American philanthropy. We report on a new partnership between the Anti-Defamation League and the League of United Latin American Citizens, and on AIPAC halting fundraising for lawmakers who voted to cut aid to Israel. We feature an opinion piece by Sharon Avni and Laura Yares sharing what they discovered when they studied how Jews (and non-Jews) engage with Judaism through cultural arts and leisure, and a piece by Rabbi Liz P.G. Hirsch on recent legislation expanding gender segregation in Israeli academia. Also in this issue: David Bocarsly,Arbel Ori Hoffman and Doron Almog.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

For the ninth consecutive night, U.S. forces struck Iranian targets as Iran continues to target Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan with missiles and drones. No missiles were fired at Israel, though debris from one missile intercepted over Jordan fell inside Israeli territory north of Eilat yesterday.

This evening, UJA-Federation of New York will host its Westchester Professional Women event, featuring Jaya Apparel Group CEO Jane Siskin in conversation with Bloomingdale‘s personal shopper Liz Wilcoxen.

Adamah’s Jewish Green Business Network will hold its first Chicago happy hour this evening, bringing together Jewish professionals who work in the climate and sustainability space.

What You Should Know

While the Jewish community often thinks of itself as distinct and different, when it comes to giving, the trends and challenges in Jewish philanthropy are markedly similar to those in the wider community. And yet, for Jewish organizations, there are particular lessons that can be gleaned from the broader patterns in American charitable giving — as seen in the latest annual Giving USA report, which was released last month.

Most significant of these is the profound shift underway as vast amounts of wealth move from the baby boomers to Gen Xers, two generations with vastly different outlooks and giving patterns, which Jewish organizations must prepare for, Avrum Lapin, president of the Lapin Group and a board member of the Giving Institute, which produces the report, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim.

Those incoming Gen X donors tend to treat Jewish issues as “one item on a menu” of many worthy causes and have less “brand loyalty” to legacy organizations, according to Lapin. A debate over how best to direct funds amid rising antisemitism is also starting to reshape the community’s funding landscape as Jewish philanthropy recalibrates after years of emergency giving.

Read the full interview here.