Your Daily Phil: Jewish aid groups get warm welcome in Venezuela despite its frosty ties with Israel

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the unexpected warm welcome that Israeli and Jewish aid groups have received in Venezuela following last month’s earthquakes, and spotlight Alma, Tel Aviv’s home for secular Jewish study, which has found a lifeline after nearly having to shut down earlier this year. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Josh Bolton sharing lessons from his time as executive director of Brown RISD Hillel and a piece by Jay Strear focused on the findings of a new survey about leading in turbulent times. Also in this issue: Frayda Leibtag, Noa Argamani and Michael Solomonov.

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Correction: Yesterday’s edition of Your Daily Phil included an incorrect headline for the story about the appointment of the new head of Keren Hayesod. The headline should have read, “Eli Vered Hazan appointed world chair of global fundraiser Keren Hayesod.”

What We’re Watching

Bankrupt camps owner Simad Holdings, which went under last month and may face criminal proceedings, has started selling its properties to cover its debts. Read eJP’s coverage about the bankruptcy and its potential effects on the Jewish camping world here.

The Knesset is expected to vote today on a contentious bill allowing universities to offer gender-segregated master’s and doctoral degrees before parliament dissolves for recess on Friday.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S NIRA DAYANIM

After twin earthquakes rocked Venezuela last month, Israeli and Jewish relief groups scrambled to send help — first search-and-rescue teams and then longer-term aid. They were not sure how they would be received in the South American country, which cut all diplomatic relations with Israel in 2009 under then-President Hugo Chavez and maintains ties to some of the world’s biggest sponsors of antisemitism, Iran and its proxy Hezbollah, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim.

“But the truth is, we are really able to work as Israelis, and I think again, if there’s one very hopeful thing, as a result of this tragedy, is that there’s a beautiful bridge that’s being built,” Yotam Polizer, CEO of IsraAid, told eJP.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.