Your Daily Phil: How to get Jewish leaders to switch from being reactive to proactive

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the launch of the Trump Accounts yesterday in the Oval Office. We report on a $12.5 million donation to Yeshiva University to launch a new engineering program, and on Spertus Institute acquiring the shuttered iCenter’s Conflicts of Interest program. We feature an opinion piece by Sarah Levin calling for Jewish leaders to take a proactive approach to considering the community’s future, and one by Jordan Namerow and Rabbi Or Rose on techniques that can be used to encourage productive dialogue between those with diverging opinions about Israel. Also in this issue: Anne Neuberger, LeahBerry and Rahm Emanuel.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The 4th Annual Conference for Educators on Jewish Peoplehood is taking place today at Merkaz Hadarim Cultural Center in Haifa.

Also in Haifa, the Contemporary Antisemitism 2026 conference is underway at the University of Haifa, running through Thursday. Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt is due to give a keynote address at tonight’s opening gala.

Jewish Funders Network is hosting its Jerusalem Summer Gathering this evening at the home of philanthropist Ruth Cummings.

What You Should Know

President Donald Trump, flanked by top financial and political figures, virtually rang the opening bells of the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq in the Oval Office yesterday, formally launching so-called Trump Accounts, the investment vehicles for children jump-started by a $6.25 billion donation from Michael and Susan Dell.

While the Trump Accounts have been hailed for offering a potential leg up for American children and for encouraging greater financial literacy, some economists have warned that by requiring parents to opt into the program, millions of children — and particularly the neediest children — will be left out and that the greatest beneficiaries of the tax-advantaged accounts will be those who already have the means to take full advantage of them. Taken together, the program risks increasing economic disparities.

A cautionary tale can be found in a similar program in Israel, dubbed “Saving for Every Child,” in which the government deposits NIS 58 ($19) into an account every month from birth to age 18, which can be matched by parents. The Israeli model shows that, for philanthropy, in addition to supporting the Trump Accounts program directly, to ensure that the most and the neediest children are helped by the funds, efforts must be made to remove barriers and make the accounts as accessible as possible and to educate parents about their benefits.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.