Your Daily Phil: Israeli reservists’ wives fight for their rights

Good Friday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new Prizmah study documenting the rise in Jewish day school enrollment over the past five years and interview Miriam Amedi, CEO of the IDF Reservists’ Wives Forum, on efforts to support reservists and their families. We also sit down with former AJC chief David Harris about his new book about antisemitism. We feature opinion pieces by Jonathan Cannon and Rabbi Kenneth Brander drawing timely lessons about communal life and leadership from this week’s Torah and haftarah portions. Also in this issue: Yossi Sheffi, Israel Y. Ganot and Sara Sideman.

Shabbat shalom!

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent eJewishPhilanthropy and Jewish Insider stories, including: After 19 years at AIPAC, Tara Brown is building Momentum for Israel-Diaspora ties; Seeing Stars: Inside the Jusidman Foundation’s big bet on Bedouin leadership in Israel; and Starmer’s resignation puts Burnham’s record on Israel, antisemitism in the spotlight. Print the latest edition here.

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What We’re Watching

At the Aspen Ideas Festival today, Central Synagogue’s Rabbi Angela Buchdahl joins David DeSteno to discuss her recent memoir Heart of a Stranger.

The Jewish Agency for Israel’s Board of Governors will meet Sunday through Thursday at the David InterContinental Hotel in Tel Aviv.

On Sunday, the Edlavitch DCJCC in Washington will host a 36-mile “Ride for the Living” bike ride honoring Holocaust victims and celebrating Jewish life, held in tandem with the annual ride from Auschwitz to the Krakow JCC in Poland.

The Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York is hosting a two-day mah-jongg festival on Sunday and Monday.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S NIRA DAYANIM

Five years after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many Jewish families to pull their children out of public school and into Jewish day schools, enrollment has remained on the rise, particularly in New York and Florida, a new study of the field by Prizmah, the network of Jewish day schools and yeshivas in North America, has found.

“The importance of these sustained trends cannot be overstated. The last Avi Chai census of Jewish day schools published in 2020 documented a decades-long trend of decline in non-Orthodox enrollment,” Prizmah CEO Paul Bernstein told eJewishPhilanthropy. “The trends have shifted, and we could not be more proud of our work, and the work that field leaders, schools and communities have done to make this happen.”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ ?