Your Daily Phil: After many happy returns: Schusterman holds final ROI Summit

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we cover the opening of the final ROI Summit in Jerusalem. We spotlight the launch of the Shalom Hartman Institute’s yearlong celebration and consideration of America’s 250th anniversary, and we report on a $17.6 million gift to a Toronto Jewish day school honoring two slain philanthropists. In the latest installment of eJP’s exclusive opinion column, “The 501(C) Suite,” Mark Charendoff challenges some conventional wisdom about Israel education, and we feature an opinion piece by Stephanie G. Wapner laying out how to better engage mid-level administrators and staff in the fight against antisemitism on campus. Also in this issue: Yolanda Savage-Narva, Rabbi Rolando Matalon and Rep. Josh Gottheimer.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies’ final ROI Summit kicked off last night in Jerusalem and continues through Wednesday celebrating the conclusion of the program’s 20-year run. More on this below.

In Jerusalem, the Jerusalem News Syndicate’s policy summit continues into its second day, after an opening plenary on Sunday that included remarks from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. Today’s program includes Israeli President Isaac Herzog; Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana; Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon; Rafael Chairman Yuval Steinitz; Aryeh Lightstone, advisor to White House Envoy Steve Witkoff; and Caroline Glick, advisor to Netanyahu.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUSTIN HAYET

Two decades and 1,700 participants later, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies will sunset its ROI Community on July 1. But before the lights dim on the program, which has cultivated many of the Jewish world’s top leaders, some 300 ROIers from across the world and its 20 years gathered one last time in Jerusalem. The summit kicked off last night and runs through Wednesday.

The evening opened with Beri Rozenberg and Tamar Gil Menachem, ROI’s co-directors, praising its creator, Lynn Schusterman: “You chose to trust leaders before the outcomes were totally clear.” The night’s theme, they said, was hope and new beginnings. ROI is closing, Rozenberg told those gathered, but the work, the relationships, and the responsibilities this community shares are not: “This may be the last ROI Summit, but the beginning of the next era of what you will accomplish, both individually and collectively.”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.