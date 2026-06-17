Your Daily Phil: LGBT Jews want more than a Pride Shabbat, JFNA survey shows

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine a new Jewish Federations of North America study about the needs of LGBTQ+ Jews. We also explore how Israel’s upcoming elections could affect the increasingly strained relationship between Israel and American Jewry and consider how the Department of Education‘s transferring of most civil rights investigations to the Justice Department could affect Jewish students’ cases. We feature an opinion piece by Jonah Halper about harnessing AI in the service of donor relations, not as a replacement for it; and a piece by Jaimie Krass highlights investments nonprofits can make to show staff that wellness and safety are serious priorities. Also in this issue: Barry Finestone, Abby Stamelman Hocky and Amir Tibon.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law is convening a daylong summit for more than 50 leading litigators and legal experts today at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington to address the legal challenges of defending Jewish students and employees.

UJA-Federation of New York and Congregation Rodeph Sholom in Manhattan are hosting an event this evening with cookbook author Jake Cohen in conversation with former UJA President Jeff Schoenfeld about Jewish identity and food in a post-Oct. 7 world.

Also in New York, the Children’s Museum of Manhattan is holding a ticker tape celebration for kids to celebrate the New York Knicks’ NBA championship win over the weekend. Amy Schumer and Jessica Seinfeld are set to serve as the parade’s grand marshals.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JAY DEITCHER

Last June, the Jewish Federations of North America held its first LGBTQ+ Pride mission to Israel in nearly a decade, with almost 100 participants making the trek, 15 of whom were visiting Israel for the first time. Most of the attendees didn’t have a relationship with their local federation, but yearned for one.

This realization prompted a study, the 2026 LGBTQ+ Jewish Engagement Report, the first of its kind, released last week by JFNA, which looked at how the Jewish community can better connect to and support LGBTQ+ Jews. This includes programming geared specifically for the community, but it shouldn’t end there, the survey found.

“It’s nice to have a Pride Shabbat, but they’re hungry to see the engagement year-round and not just limited to one month,” Nate Looney, JFNA’s director of safety and belonging, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “The Pride Shabbat gets them in the door, but it doesn’t retain them; what keeps them coming back is small-group interactions.”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.