Your Daily Phil: Strong stock market, tax changes boost charitable giving to $617B in 2025, Giving USA finds

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the latest Giving USA report on philanthropy in 2025. We spotlight the Jusidman Foundation’s support for the Desert Stars organization, which provides education and leadership training to Bedouin Israelis, and report on the makeup of a new advisory board for Robert Kraft’s Blue Square Alliance. We feature an opinion piece by Sandy Cardin reflecting on the third anniversary of the Global Jewry network and its mission to link organizations across the Jewish institutional ecosystem, and Roz and Jerry Rothstein address the discourse about whether devoting resources to combatting antisemitism is a lost cause. Also in this issue: Michel Mizrahi, Larry Ellison and S. Asher Gelman.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Thousands of people are marching through Jerusalem today as part of the city’s annual March for Pride and Tolerance, this year under the banner of, “Demanding change.”

New York saw a number of anti-Israel candidates win their Democratic congressional primaries yesterday against more moderate opponents, alongside the victories of Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) and state Assemblyman Micah Lasher, both of whom have long supported Israel. Read Jewish Insider’s coverage of yesterday’s races here.

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) will speak today in conversation with Jewish Council for Public Affairs CEO Amy Spitalnick as well as leaders from other religious groups, including the Union for Reform Judaism and Orthodox Union, about the Jewish American Security Act.

Israel’s Kibbutz Movement Rehabilitation Fund is hosting a panel discussion today about the challenges facing communities on the country’s northern border.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JAY DEITCHER

Riding the wave of a strong stock market in 2025, philanthropic giving reached $617 billion last year, an inflation-adjusted 3% increase over the previous year, according to the latest Giving USA report, which was released yesterday.

While the S&P 500 spiked more than 16% in 2025, gross domestic product jumped by 2.2% and impending tax changes incentivized charitable giving, massive cuts to nonprofits by the Trump administration, coupled with surging need, complicated the overall economic picture. Yet donors stepped into the breach, with individual giving, giving by foundations and bequests all rising last year, according to “Giving USA 2026: The Annual Report on Philanthropy for the Year 2025.” The $617 billion figure represents the second-highest yearly total in inflation-adjusted dollars.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ ?