Your Daily Phil: JGive survey finds rise in Israeli crowdfunding

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new study from Israeli philanthropic platform JGive charting the growth of Israeli crowdfunding, we cover a new prize from the Nathan Cummings Foundation and the Jewish Social Justice Roundtable celebrating quiet bridge-builders combating antisemitism and follow an open letter from Jewish leaders marking America’s 250th anniversary. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Mendy Chitrik drawing from his work with small Jewish communities across Africa, and a piece by Dror Stein arguing for a broader institutional approach to Israel engagement. Also in this issue: Joe Lonsdale, Jesse Eisenberg and Seth Wise.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Today marks the 32nd anniversary of the death of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson. Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to gather at his resting place, known as the “Ohel,” in Queens, N.Y.

The Lab/Shul will celebrate its 13th anniversary this evening at the Brooklyn Bowl, where Harry Otterman will receive the Jodi Cohen & L Michael Graver Legacy Award.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUSTIN HAYET

Half of all Israelis donate to charity every year — a fact that’s often overshadowed by the larger focus on Diaspora giving to Israeli causes — and they are increasingly doing it online.

According to the Israeli Giving Report, a new study by the Israeli crowdfunding platform JGive, roughly 1 in 5 Israeli donors now give through a website. The platform’s Israeli donor base has expanded by roughly 70% over five years, total giving on the platform has grown by close to 167% and the number of nonprofits raising funds through JGive has grown sixfold in seven years, climbing from about 500 organizations to upward of 3,000. Among Israel’s top donors, 6 in 10 are under 50.

Ori Ben Shlomo, JGive’s founder and CEO, doesn’t see any of this as a coincidence. He started building the platform in 2014, during his own military reserve service in the early days of that summer’s Gaza war, Operation Protective Edge, after concluding that Israelis’ desire to give was real, but the country lacked the infrastructure to make it happen. “The heart was there, but it was a mess,” he told eJewishPhilanthropy.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.