Your Daily Phil: Arab Israeli family honors father slain in gun violence through education

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview Charles Asher Small, the founder and director of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy, about his efforts to combat Qatar’s “soft power” influence, and report on an Arab Israeli family’s memorial scholarship for a father lost to criminal violence. We feature opinion pieces by Rachel Sumekh and Orit Mizner about cultivating a community that normalizes asking for and offering help and steps to improve our “communal architecture.” Also in this issue: Jeffrey J. Sussman, Alon Arbatz and Gail Asper.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Jewish Federations of North America is hosting a breakfast for Jewish leaders in honor of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at its Washington office ahead of the late senator’s funeral today.

The Paley Museum in New York opens its “Beyond the Headlines: Jewish Life in America Today” this evening, kicking off a four-part series on the “Media’s Role in Combating Antisemitism,” with speakers Michael Kassan, Richard Edelman and Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch; CNN’s Bianna Golodryga is moderating.

The 20th Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature will be awarded to Haaretz journalist Amir Tibon for his Oct. 7 memoir, The Gates of Gaza, this evening at a private ceremony in Jerusalem.

Also this evening, Central Synagogue in Manhattan will hold a memorial service for Wesley LePatner, one year after the Blackstone executive and Jewish philanthropist was killed in a shooting at the firm’s Midtown headquarters.

What You Should Know

Addressing a conference hosted by one of Israel’s top national security think tanks on Monday, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, one of the leading contenders to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, vowed to “immediately” declare Qatar an enemy state upon entering office, calling the country “a violent antisemitic cancer that is spreading metastases to the West.”

The remarks by the prime ministerial hopeful revived a long-running debate about Qatar, which invests heavily in so-called “soft power,” in education, politics, business and in the media. This has increased considerably in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks, which were conducted by Hamas, a beneficiary of Qatar. Charles Asher Small, the founder and director of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy, has for decades been raising the alarm about Qatar, seeing it as an unabashed enemy of the West and responsible for much of the antisemitism that has been unleashed post-Oct. 7. Small spoke with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross during a recent trip to Israel, a few weeks before the start of ISGAP’s annual summer institute, this year in Cambridge, England, which kicked off on Sunday and runs through Aug. 7.

JAG: How are you able to draw a line between the funding and the ideology? Is it not possible that these trends have been underway for decades, unrelated to Qatar and Qatari funding?

CAS: So in one of our reports, called “The Network of Hate,” we show that American universities that are taking money from Qatar have 300% more instances of antisemitism compared to American universities that are not taking money from Qatar. So it’s one indication. The other thing I would say: We run a center at Cambridge in the U.K. … And I know — my colleagues at Cambridge know — that if they insisted on taking a professor who calls for the destruction of Israel as a member of our staff, I would refuse. And if they insisted, I’d take my $500,000-$600,000, and I’d go home.

Could you imagine if I came with $1 billion, with $10 billion, what kind of soft power you would have?

Read the full interview here.