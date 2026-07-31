Your Daily Phil: From crisis to resilience: Rabbi Marc Baker on CJP’s Israel funding strategy

Birthdays

Courtesy/National Council of Jewish Women

Sheila Katz, chief Jewish life officer at the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), celebrates her birthday tomorrow…

John Anthony Dyson, British judge and barrister, he served as a justice of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom and later as Master of the Rolls, turns 83

Sherry Lansing, actor, who went on to become CEO of Paramount Pictures and president of production at 20th Century Fox, turns 82

Robert C. Merton, Nobel laureate in economics in 1997, known for his quantitative analysis of options pricing, longtime professor at both Harvard and MIT, turns 82

Michael Berenbaum, scholar, professor, rabbi, writer and filmmaker, who specializes in the study of the Holocaust, turns 81

Leon David Black, co-founder of the private equity firm Apollo Global Management, in 2015 he bought a 16th-century copy of the Babylonian Talmud for $9.3 million, turns 75

Kenneth Bob, software entrepreneur, he was president of Ameinu, which merged with Americans for Peace Now in 2024 to form New Jewish Narrative, and serves on the Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency

Faye Kellerman, author of more than 30 best-selling mystery novels, many with Jewish themes, turns 74

Ronald L. Kuby, Manhattan-based criminal defense and civil rights lawyer, radio talk show host and television commentator, turns 70

Guido Benjamin Pardo-Roques, chairman at Haifa-based Twin Digital Healthcare, turns 70

Mark Cuban, owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks until its partial sale to Miriam Adelson in 2023, he was a “shark” investor on the ABC reality program Shark Tank from 2011 until May 2025, turns 68

Ilan Shavit, Israeli attorney, real estate developer and entrepreneur, turns 68

Helene Miller-Walsh, COO at Leenie Productions, she serves on the board of directors of the Northbrook, Ill.-based Haym Salomon Center, turns 67

Yadin B. Kaufmann, technology investor and social entrepreneur, he is the founder and chairman of Tmura and A Good Option, turns 67

Moshe Zalman Feiglin, Israeli libertarian politician and activist, he was previously a member of the Knesset, turns 64

Dan Schnur, adjunct professor at USC, UC Berkeley and Pepperdine, he was previously the director of the Los Angeles office of the American Jewish Committee

Tom Gores, born into a practicing Catholic family in Nazareth, Israel, billionaire investor and owner of the Detroit Pistons, turns 62

Gabe Kapler, general manager of MLB’s Miami Marlins, he was an MLB outfielder for 13 seasons, the first player known as the “Hebrew Hammer,” turns 51

Benjamin Joseph, author, actor and comedian, turns 47

Ben Ostrower, founder and CEO at Wide Eye Creative

Michal Slawny Cababia, the representative of the World Zionist Organization Executive in North America

Sean Simcha Eldridge, political activist and the founder and president of Stand Up America, a progressive advocacy community, turns 40

Danielle Meister Lurie, head of global communications, social and film at Zipline

Aryeh Samet Canter, technical account manager at CREW

Adam Rosenberg

David Goldenberg

Richard Rosenstein

SATURDAY

Allene Prince, Culver City, Calif., resident

Henry R. Silverman, formerly CEO of multibillion-dollar travel and hotel franchisor Cendant Corporation, then CEO of 54 Madison Partners, turns 86

Joseph Cayre, founder and principal of NYC-based Midtown Equities, a major developer of nationwide real estate projects, turns 85

Jed S. Rakoff, U.S. district court judge for the Southern District of New York, now on senior status, Judge, turns 83

Jehuda Reinharz, former president of Brandeis University, now president and CEO of the Cleveland-based Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, turns 82

Ronald Mourad Cohen, British businessman, he has been described as “the father of British venture capital,” Sir, turns 81

Avi Arad, Israeli-born businessman and film producer, later CEO of Marvel Studios, he won the 2019 Academy Award for best animated feature, turns 78

Eric Kalman Biren, second-generation owner of a Los Angeles flooring business

Rhoda Smolow, immediate past president of Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America

Eric Horodas, founder and president of Greystone Hotels, the IHA Group and Markev Realty Corporation

Howard Kurtz, media analyst and former host of “MediaBuzz” at Fox News, now a Fox News contributor, turns 73

Yeruchim Silber, director of New York government relations at Agudath Israel of America

Philip Seth Goldberg, U.S. career diplomat who served as ambassador to South Korea during the Biden administration, turns 70

Douglas James Burgum, United States secretary of the interior, turns 70

Richard Scott Gordon, attorney, political strategist and former president of the American Jewish Congress

Terri E. Bonoff, former CEO of Atlanta’s Jewish Family & Career Services, where she served for six years, she served for 11 years in the Minnesota state Senate, turns 69

Rachel Yehuda, Ph.D., professor of psychiatry and neuroscience at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, turns 67

Andrew C. (“Drew”) Littman, policy director in the D.C. office of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

Laura Naomi Janner-Klausner, former senior rabbi of the British movement for Reform Judaism, now a rabbi at London’s Bromley Reform Synagogue, turns 63

Daniel B. “Dan” Shapiro, U.S. ambassador to Israel during the Obama administration, now a distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative, turns 57

Shachar Bar-On, producer for CBS’ “60 Minutes,”

Elon Lindenstrauss, professor of mathematics at the Institute for Advanced Study (IAS) in Princeton and at Hebrew U, he was the winner of the 2010 Fields Medal, turns 56

Ari Zoldan, CEO of NYC’s Quantum Media Group, he is a HAFTR and YU graduate

Asaf Epstein, Israeli film director, writer and producer, turns 48

Jessica Alter, venture partner in Leap Forward Ventures, she is also chief marketing and revenue officer at Blue Flame

David Cygielman, founder and CEO of Moishe House (now known as Mem Global)

Noam Gilboord, chief community relations officer at the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York

David Helfenbein, SVP of communications at Burford Capital

Mor Toledano Shapiro, M.D., board-certified family physician

Roey Kruvi, CEO of PeaceWorks Foundation

Noah Hoffman, cross-country skier who competed for the U.S. at the Winter Olympics in 2014 (Sochi) and 2018 (Pyeongchang), now serving as an assistant attorney general fellow in the Consumer Protection section of the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, turns 37

Yael Rabin, client relations specialist at Pacific Libra Insurance Agency

Benjamin “Ben” Rosenfield, television, stage and film actor, turns 34

SUNDAY

Henry Elghanayan, co-founder and chairman of NYC-based real estate development firm, Rockrose Development Corporation, turns 86

Jonathan David Magonet, professor emeritus of Bible at London’s Leo Baeck College, turns 84

Uzi Landau, former member of Knesset for 28 years, he then served as chairman of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems until 2023, turns 83

Jack H. Jacobs, retired colonel in the U.S. Army and a recipient of the Medal of Honor and seven other medals, he serves as a military analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, turns 81

Irene Seff, longtime librarian

Dennis Prager, nationally syndicated radio talk show host, author and public speaker, turns 78

Robert Keith Rae, former ambassador and permanent representative of Canada to the United Nations, turns 78

Roger Cohen, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author, he is international writer-at-large for The New York Times, turns 71

Jacklyn Sheryl “Jacky” Rosen, U.S. senator from Nevada, turns 69

Yoram Yovell, psychoanalyst, psychiatrist and brain researcher at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, turns 68

Amy Aronoff Blumkin, strategic advisor at Breaking Through, Inc.

Richard David “Rick” Kriseman, mayor of St. Petersburg, Fla., for eight years until 2022, now executive vice president and principal of the U.S. Cities Practice at Shumaker Advisors, turns 64

Elliot Mael, owner of Newton, Mass.-based MPG Promotions

Andrew J. “Avi” Lauer, senior vice president of operations and general counsel of Yeshiva University

Aaron Krickstein, professional tennis player, who was once ranked No. 6 in the world, now the director of tennis at St. Andrews country club in Boca Raton, Fla., turns 59

Leon Litinetsky, former member of the Knesset, first for the Labor party and then the Yisrael Beiteinu party, turns 59

Steven A. Cook, senior fellow for Middle East and Africa studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, turns 58

Eric J. Meyrowitz, EVP for Hearst Television and past chair of the NBC Television Affiliate Board

Jay Eizenstat, senior director for global trade and public affairs at confectionery, food and pet care firm Mars Inc.

Jonathan Andrew Kaye, professional golfer, he won a PGA tournament in both 2003 and 2004, turns 56

Matthew Rosenberg, Pulitzer Prize-winning, D.C.-based national security reporter for The New York Times for 13 years until 2024, now doing investment research, turns 52

Stephen L. Rabin, senior executive communications lead at Adobe

Aron Zwi Karabel, labor law attorney in the Nashville, Tenn., office of Holland & Knight, he served on the national board of JFNA

Tamar Poupko Smith, program director at the Jewish Fertility Foundation

Isaac William “Zevy” Wolman, CEO of Make It Real, he is also the co-founder and chair of The Jewish Entrepreneur (a mentoring program)

Julia Nayfeld Schulman, director of philanthropy (Israel) at The Paul E. Singer Foundation

James David (JD) Vance, vice president of the United States, turns 42

Hallie Kate Eisenberg, actor best known for her 1999 “Pepsi Girl” role as a 7-year-old, and later for subsequent teen roles, turns 34

Kenny Koplove, baseball pitcher, he played for Team Israel in 2017 and now manages a baseball training facility for young players in Philadelphia, turns 33

Aaron Goodman, CEO of Petra Power in Solon, Ohio, turns 32