Your Daily Phil: Warner Bros.’ David Zaslav dives into the camping business

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine newly released Jewish Federations of North America’s fundraising data showing an increase in donors, and report on the pending sales of five of the Shabsels brothers’ camps.We feature an opinion piece by Rachel Saifer rallying to keep Ramah Day Camp Philadelphia from closing after the 2026 season, and a piece by Chanie and Rabbi Peretz Chein about helping college students become not merely consumers of Jewish experiences prepared for them by others but owners of their own. Also in this issue: Ron Dermer, Judit Polgar and Efrat Bocher.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Tzohar is hosting its Annual Summer Conference today at the Expo Tel Aviv, with speakers including Eric Goldstein, the outgoing CEO of UJA-Federation of New York; Shlomit Mali, the CEO of AMI; and Tzohar CEO Rabbi David Stav. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Judah Ari Gross!

In New York, Jewish Women International is hosting a daylong workshop series focused on Jewish women in the workplace.

More than a dozen Jewish and pro-Israel groups, including the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, the Israeli-American Council, the Jewish Federations of North America, Christians United for Israel and Columbia (S.C.) Jewish Federation are hosting a virtual tribute to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tonight ahead of his funeral next week.

This evening in Tel Aviv, the Hashiloach quarterly journal is hosting an event at the Center for Israeli Freedom on the question of “Where is American Jewry heading?” featuring Hashiloach Editor Sagi Barmak, Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, Hartman Institute faculty member Masua Sagiv and Rabbi Daniel Gordis.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S NIRA DAYANIM

Nearly three years after the Oct. 7 terror attacks triggered a wave of emergency giving to Jewish causes, Jewish Federations of North America officials say that has transformed into a lasting growth in their donor base, bucking both broader trends and the organization’s own trajectory.

As Jewish philanthropy — and philanthropy in general — is defined by more and more money being given by fewer and fewer big donors, JFNA said that it saw a 2.7% increase in donors to local Jewish federations between 2023 and 2025, bringing the total to around 290,000 donors. Prior to Oct. 7, 2023, JFNA had been seeing a “slow decline,” both in the number of donors and the number of dollars raised, David Heller, JFNA’s outgoing national campaign chair, told eJewishPhilanthropy.

“If you work in Jewish communal fundraising, 2.7% is pretty big. When you’re talking about the overall number that we’re talking about, it’s a pretty incredible trend,” Heller said.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.