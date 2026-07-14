Your Daily Phil: In his final term, WJC President Ronald Lauder looks to the future

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we sit down with World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder in his Manhattan office for an in-depth interview and report on the newly appointed world chairman of Keren Hayesod, Eli Vered Hazan. We feature an opinion piece by Alex Pomson and Allison Magagnosc responding to the collaborative “State of Jewish Education” op-ed published last month in eJP, and a piece by Sarah Rubinson Levy addresses pushback against screens and AI in Jewish schools. Also in this issue: Todd Polikoff, Joan Grayson Cohen and Brad Parscale.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Knesset yesterday passed a contentious Basic Law designating Torah study a “foundational value” of the state, granting it quasi-constitutional status as part of an effort to preserve broad exemptions from military service for Haredi Israelis.

The Congressional Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations is getting a private tour of the National Building Museum today to see two new exhibits, including “A Better Life for Their Children: Julius Rosenwald, Booker T. Washington, and the 4,978 Schools that Changed America,” about the efforts by the Jewish businessman and Black educator to build schools for Black children across the South in the early 20th century.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Nearly every surface in Ronald Lauder’s office on the 42nd floor of the General Motors Building in Midtown Manhattan has a clock on it. And all of them were ticking away as he spoke with eJewishPhilanthropy about his past, the Jewish community’s troubling present and his hopes for its future, in one of his first extended interviews in years.

The clocks, of course, are also a metaphor. Lauder, 82, announced earlier this year that he will not seek reelection when his term as president of the World Jewish Congress ends in 2029, and his mind is occupied with both finding a specific successor for that role and, more broadly, encouraging the next generation of Jewish leaders to step up, particularly in Jewish education. He was also explicit that this is the reason why he agreed to be interviewed.

“The thing I need most from you is to say to the people in their 30s and 40s, you have to, have to put money into schools. That’s your future. These people have billions of dollars, and they’re doing bubkes,” he said, using the Yiddish for nothing. “[They have to do] whatever they can do for educating the kids. Because we’re losing a whole generation of kids.”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.