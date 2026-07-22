Your Daily Phil: Can we debate without the senseless hate?

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we reflect on the divides within the Jewish community — the baseless hatreds and the fruitful debates — ahead of Tisha B’Av. We report on the renewed legal fight dividing Mothers Against College Antisemitism, and cover the Israel Innovation Institute‘s push to bring its startup mentality to Jewish communal life. We feature an opinion piece by Pam Alcara reflecting on the lessons from her grandfather that have shaped her career in Jewish education, and Rabbi Derek Gormin reminds us that the relationship between Diaspora teens and Israel is not a one-way street. Also in this issue: Mark Oppenheimer, Amy Sorensen Ben-Dov and Jeff Schoenfeld.

Ed note: In observance of Tisha B’Av, the next edition of Your Daily Phil will arrive on Friday, July 24.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

This evening marks the start of Tisha B’Av, the fast day commemorating the destruction of the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem, among other tragedies. Jewish communities and organizations will be holding related events throughout the day.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

We are living in a time of feuds, of division and polarization, and of dehumanization and ignorance. And we are also in a time of profound urgency, of both grave challenges and consequential opportunities.

And that combination represents a two-fold shame. It is a shame because the Jewish People — never a particularly large population — is unable to come together to most effectively address those challenges and take advantage of those opportunities. And it is also a shame because the increasingly sectarian divisions on display within Israel, the U.S. and world Jewry more broadly obscure the genuine, fruitful, principled debates that could help better inform the Jewish community’s path forward.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.