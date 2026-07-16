Your Daily Phil: Summer daze as Jewish camps on auction block

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the more than two dozen Jewish summer camps heading to auction after their owners filed for bankruptcy last month, and on a new $27 million donation by the Marcus Foundation to Hillel International for leadership development. We feature an opinion piece by Ben Ehrenkranz about tapping communal institutions to organize Jewish voter turnout in response to anti-Israel political candidates, and a piece by Rabbi Laura Bellows about the need for not only physical but also spiritual communal preparedness for the increasing severity of climate events like the 2025 L.A. fires. Also in this issue: Sharon S. Nazarian, Iky Salinas and Avi Nesher.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

After an 18-year run dedicated to Israel education, the iCenter closes its doors today. Read eJP’s coverage about the closure here.

Ahead of Tisha B’Av, Anu Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv is hosting a “Leadership Mifgash” this evening, connecting American non-Orthodox Jewish leaders to Israeli Religious Zionist figures. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Judah Ari Gross!

The American Federation of Teachers’ annual convention kicks off this morning in Washington.

France marks Holocaust Remembrance Day today, commemorating the 1942 Vel’ d’Hiv Roundup, in which Vichy police detained more than 13,000 Jews, leading to their deportation to Nazi camps.

The 46th San Francisco Jewish Film Festival, presented by the Jewish Film Institute, opens this evening.

What You Should Know

Since Michael and David Shabsels and their Simad Holdings declared bankruptcy last month, the many camps that they owned — along with the camps’ staff and the families that send their children to them — have been thrown into a state of uncertainty, with the summer season largely opening as normal even as the long-term futures of the camps remain unclear. Some clarity now appears forthcoming, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher.

Tomorrow, more than 60 of the brothers’ properties, including their more than two dozen Jewish overnight and day camps, will go up for sale as part of an aggressive restructuring under Kroll Restructuring Administration LLC. Already, there are over 70 potential buyers. The court set a bid deadline of July 17, an auction on July 28, a sale objection deadline of July 31 and a sale hearing on Aug. 4. The fallout from the sales could affect 20,000 campers.

Read the full report here.