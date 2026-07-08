Your Daily Phil: HUC rising as fundraising, enrollment spike

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Hebrew Union College’s record-breaking year for fundraising and enrollment, and on Elan Carr stepping down as CEO of the Israeli-American Council and Rachel Fish being hired to lead the Israel Institute. We feature an opinion piece by Fleur Hassan-Nahoum and Lisa Barkan proposing that the solution to American Jews’ higher education woes is Israeli universities, and one by Dahlia Bendavid advocating for an immersive Birthright-style trip to energize Jewish nonprofit professionals. Also in this issue: Aaron Katler, Bucky Apisdorf and John and Laura Arnold.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The 4thPresident Donald Trump said that the United States’ ceasefire agreement with Iran was “over,” calling the country “scum,” after a round of back-and-forth attacks that began with Iranian strikes on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The annual Contemporary Antisemitism conference continues today in Haifa.

Today, Tel Aviv University is launching the Sylvan Adams Sport Science Institute, which will connect academia and elite sport.

Also at Tel Aviv University, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel will give an address laying out his vision for the future of U.S.-Israel relations.

This evening, Holocaust survivors Vera and Laszlo Adler will throw out the ceremonial first pitch as the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

What You Should Know

Hebrew Union College announced today that it had raised over $50 million in the 2026 fiscal year — its most successful year yet. The fundraising haul comes as the Reform seminary, which has navigated financial strains and held its final graduation in May at its historic Cincinnati campus, also announced its largest incoming rabbinical class in 15 years, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher.

The seminary is also preparing to move from its Manhattan location in Greenwich Village, its home since 1979, to the Upper West Side. “We’re in the middle of changes because our board has supported [an] administration that has the courage to face the future based not on recreating the past or what always has been, but by being true to the values that got us here in the first place,” Andrew Rehfeld, the president of HUC, told eJP.

The record fundraising year also comes as the seminary has faced growing criticism from within the movement for its acceptance and tolerance of anti-Zionist students, which Rehfeld has defended as the price that the movement must pay for academic freedom.

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