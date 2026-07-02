Your Daily Phil: Toronto philanthropist Kaelen Sherman on honoring her parents’ legacy

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we consider the convergence of 1,000 days since the Oct. 7 attacks, the 17th of Tammuz fast and the upcoming July Fourth celebrations. We speak with Toronto philanthropist Kaelen Sherman about her recent landmark gift to Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy ofToronto in honor of her parents. We also examine how American Jews are approaching a fraught yet meaningful 250th birthday for the United States. Today’s opinion pieces by Rabbis Charles E. Savenor and Matt Berkowitz explore themes of memory, responsibility and civic participation through a Jewish lens. Also in this issue: Rona Sheramy,Gal Stav andJulie Fisher.

Ed. note: In commemoration of Independence Day, the next edition of the Your Daily Phil will arrive on Monday, July 6.

Have an easy fast, a Shabbat shalom and a happy July Fourth!

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For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s special Independence Day edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent eJewishPhilanthropy and Jewish Insider stories, including: Shalom Hartman Institute’s Beit Midrash for America offers a ‘more complex form of patriotism’; After Trump proclamation, Jewish groups scramble to plan ‘Shabbat 250,’ even as some have concerns; and How Jews reinvented themselves — and America. Print the latest edition here.

What We’re Watching

The October Council, a group of bereaved families and Oct. 7 survivors, has organized memorials, protests and a moment of silence across Israel today to mark 1,000 days since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 terror attacks.

Americans will celebrate the country’s semiquincentennial with events around the U.S. through the weekend. President Donald Trump is slated to speak tomorrow at Mount Rushmore.

In Washington, Jacob Helberg, the under secretary of state for economic affairs, and Trump administration antisemitism envoy Yehuda Kaploun will host a Shabbat dinner tomorrow at the U.S. Institute of Peace. More below on how the Jewish community will commemorate the anniversary.

In New York on Saturday, former Israeli hostage Alon Ohel will play the piano alongside Five For Fighting singer John Ondrasik on the USS Nimitz as part of the International Naval Review 250.

Christians United For Israel’s annual summit kicks off on Sunday in Washington. Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter, former Israeli hostage Yair Horn and Judge Roy Altman are among those slated to speak.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Today marks two things: It has been 1,000 days since the Oct. 7 terror attacks in southern Israel, a cataclysmic event in the history of Israel and the Jewish People, a dividing line between how things were and how they are. And it is the 17th day of the Hebrew month of Tammuz, a minor fast day, that kicks off a three-week period of gradual mourning until Tisha B’Av, when Jews remember the worst calamities that have befallen us. And on Saturday, it will be July Fourth, when America celebrates 250 years since its founding, an event that fundamentally changed the Jewish People and its standing in the world.

As we mark these momentous occasions — the ancient and contemporary; terrific and terrible — we are offered a chance to reflect on the past and chart a course for the future.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.