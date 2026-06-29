Your Daily Phil: Israel, JFNA partner on $66.7M plan to boost day schools

Good Monday morning!

IIn today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we cover the government of Israel’s new $66.7 million partnership with Jewish Federations of North America to expand Jewish day school education, and we sit down with Idan and Batia Ofer Family Foundation CEO Yaniv Halily to discuss the power of storytelling in philanthropy. We feature an opinion piece by Todd Polikoff reflecting on the relationship between Maslow’s hierarchy of needs and Maimonides’ Ladder of Charity, and a piece by Larry Glickman highlights the importance of cultural fluency in synagogue security efforts. Also in this issue: Adam Katz, David Chassid and Jaimie Mayer.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Jewish Agency for Israel‘s Board of Governors, which kicked off its annual meeting yesterday, is spending today on site visits in southern Israel; the meeting will conclude tomorrow afternoon in Tel Aviv.

The MIXiii Health-Tech.IL conference opens today in Jerusalem with remarks from Israel Advanced Technology Industries President & CEO Karin Mayer Rubinstein, Israel Innovation Authority CEO Dror Bin and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, alongside leading voices in health-tech from Israel and around the world.

The Aspen Ideas Festival continues today. Later this morning, The Atlantic’s David Brooks will moderate a panel on the importance of courage in leadership featuring Emma Bloomberg, Rye Barcott and Mike Buman.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

The Israeli government approved a NIS 100 million ($33.4 million) budget, which will be matched by philanthropic donations, to support Jewish day school education in the United States and Canada through the Jewish Federations of North America, whose leaders told eJewishPhilanthropy that the funding represents both substantive support and a symbolic gesture encouraging others to do the same.

In recent years, particularly in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and rise in global antisemitism, formal Jewish education has become a growing focus for JFNA, which sees Jewish day schools as a top method of instilling strong Jewish identity in the next generation.

“There is clearly a moment today that there is recognition that lifting up and getting more of our children in Jewish education is critical since the events of Oct. 7,” Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of JFNA, told eJewishPhilanthropy today. “We know that there are sparks out there, so how do we turn this into a flame?”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.