Your Daily Phil: The Israeli kids are not all right, Taub Center survey shows

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the latest “Picture of the Nation” report from the Israeli social policy-focused Taub Center, particularly its worrying findings about early childhood education in Israel, and report on the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust’s $29 million gift to the Weizmann Institute of Science. We feature an opinion piece by Seth Cohen on approaching hope as a discipline, and Noam Dromi spotlights short films as a vehicle for contemporary Jewish storytelling that warrants philanthropic investment. Also in this issue: Marc Bloch, Mark Berlin and Jill Smokler.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

French President Emmanuel Macron will induct Marc Bloch, a French Jewish historian and World War II resistance fighter who was executed by the Nazis, to the country’s Pantheon today in Paris.

The Association of Jewish Libraries is hosting its 2026 annual conference through tomorrow in Evanston, Ill., bringing together librarians, scholars and Jewish library advocates for programming, awards and professional development.

The Jewish Alliance for Law and Social Action is holding its 2026 annual meeting today in Boston honoring Rick Henken, the president of The Schochet Companies, for his leadership in affordable housing and community advocacy.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

The Taub Center, the Israeli social policy think tank, released its annual “Picture of the Nation” report today — and it is not a pretty picture for much of Israeli society.

One of the most worrying areas examined in the report deals with the country’s early childhood education. Coming as almost no surprise to anyone who knows Israeli reservist families, the surveys cited in the think tank’s report found that children with at least one parent who performed reserve duty experienced emotional and behavioral issues. Children ages 4-6 with at least one parent in the reserves were also found to be less prepared to enter elementary school than their peers, having more difficulty with basic arithmetic and reading.

Carmel Blank, a senior researcher at the Taub Center and at the Ruppin Academic Center, told eJewishPhilanthropy that while the situation is severe, with long-term ramifications, it is also reversible. “What happens to you in early childhood can have long-term effects for the rest of your life,” she said. “But on the other hand, because [young children] are more sensitive, it is also much easier for them to adapt when things improve.”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.