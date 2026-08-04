Your Daily Phil: Mandel Foundation boosts rabbinic pipeline with $1M grant

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview Keshet’s newest board member, Israeli tech philanthropist Alon Arvatz. We report on the Mandel Foundation’s $1 million gift to Atra to strengthen the American rabbinate, and on Shoham Nicolet being appointed the next president of the Adelson Family Foundation. We feature an opinion piece by Jeffrey M. Solomon on investing in outcomes you might not be around to see, and a piece by Susan Weinberg about Jewish family histories as an inroad to engagement. Also in this issue: Rabbi Adam Ferziger, Abigail Black Elbaum and Ronald Lauder.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

It’s primary day in Michigan, Kansas, Missouri, Virginia and Washington state.

The Israel on Campus Coalition’s annual National Leadership Summit concludes this afternoon in Washington.

3GNY, an organization of descendants of Holocaust survivors, will host its second annual Evening Under the Stars benefit this evening at the Moise Safra Center in New York, honoring co-founder Leora Klein along with the Wladis family.

Aid L’Shalom, a nonprofit supporting cancer patients, will host a summer soiree this evening in Monsey featuring motivational speaker Gedale Fenster and singer Joey Newcomb with Tobi Rubinstein as master of ceremonies.

What You Should Know

In a bustling WeWork alongside the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, where his AI startup is based, Alon Arvatz looks like a typical Tel Aviv techie in a casual polo, wedding ring, jeans and even a kippa. Yet he’s chasing something bigger than his next “exit” — the sale of a startup to a larger firm. Having recently joined the board of Keshet, Israel’s first donor-advised fund, Arvatz wants to spark a new culture of tech philanthropy in Israel.

In an interview this week, Arvatz told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Justin Hayet that his aim on the Keshet board is to “represent the next generation of Israeli entrepreneurs.”

JH: How do you seek to bring more tech founders into the organized philanthropy world?

AA: First, there’s a place and a real opportunity for a conference for tech founders in Israel that doesn’t exist yet. … Second, everything needs to be much more user-friendly — the platforms and service providers, with a lot more AI involved in building reports and strategies for donors. And beyond that, we need to highlight the people already doing this.

Read the full interview here.