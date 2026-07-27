Your Daily Phil: Tuition tax breaks mainly help day school parents, new study finds

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new Teach Coalition study on the efficacy of state-funded scholarships in bringing down tuition costs for Jewish day schools. We speak with Simon Amiel as he begins his tenure as Birthright Israel’s executive vice president of North America, and spotlight judaica artist Debra Band. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Yitz Greenberg celebrating his friend, philanthropist Harold Grinspoon, on the latter’s 97th birthday; another by Joshua Ladon proposes a paradigm for Jewish citizenship; and a piece by Yos Tarshish about the timelines we place on success. Also in this issue: Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, Karl-Anthony Towns and Ashley L. Jackson.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took off earlier today for Washington, where tomorrow he’ll both meet with President Donald Trump and attend the funeral for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Jewish National Fund-USA is holding its David Frank Memorial Golf Classic today in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

What You Should Know

In recent years, there has been a growing push to secure government funding for Jewish day schools. But even with these rebates and tax breaks, day school tuition remains out of reach for many in the Jewish community, leaving some to question whether they are as effective as they seem — is that money actually bringing down tuition for families, or are schools just raising their rates to match the new incentives?

To answer that, Teach Coalition, the Orthodox Union’s division that advocates for government funding for Jewish day schools, conducted a study, “The Effect of State Scholarships on Affordability in Jewish Schools from 2012 to 2022,” which was shared exclusively with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher ahead of its publication today. The study, which surveyed the states where there are already tax incentives for private schools, found that while a portion of the funds does benefit the schools, the majority does indeed bring down costs for families.

Read the full report here.