Your Daily Phil: Worlds, not words, collide in rare interdenominational Tel Aviv gathering

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we speak with Jewish Council for Public Affairs CEO Amy Spitalnick about her organization’s efforts to engage with teachers’ unions to address antisemitism. We cover a rare gathering at Tel Aviv’s Anu Museum that brought together non-Orthodox Diaspora rabbis and Israeli religious Zionist leaders, and spotlight YadinKaufmann’s efforts to transform tech leaders into philanthropists through Tmura and A Good Option. We feature an opinion piece by Mina Rush about The iCenter’s legacy for the field of Israel education, a piece by Marina Rosenberg reflecting on the 32nd anniversary tomorrow of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires and a piece by Rabbi Abi Dauber Sterne about what it takes to meaningfully engage with the complexity of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Also in this issue: Daniel Lubetzky, Michael Koplow and Rabbi David Bashevkin.

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Shabbat shalom!

What We’re Watching

American Friends of Soroka Medical Center is hosting a Shabbat dinner tonight at Fifth Avenue Synagogue in Manhattan to raise support for the hospital.

Jewish Council for Public Affairs CEO Amy Spitalnick will join a fireside chat on Saturday at the American Federation of Teachers Convention, hosted by AFT President Randi Weingarten, alongside educator Debbie Almontaser on countering antisemitism, anti-Muslim hate and division. More on this below.

The Jerusalem Film Festival concludes on Sunday.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

As some organizations, institutions and movements have become increasingly anti-Zionist and alienating for Jews in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and the war against Hamas in Gaza, two distinct approaches have emerged in response: one (call it Circle the Wagons) called out their leaders and, in some cases, cut all ties with them; the other (call it Seat at the Table) engaged with them, encouraging them to see the error of their ways.

That latter strategy scored a victory this month, getting the National Education Association — the country’s largest labor union — to adopt new rules ahead of its convention last week to prevent a repeat of last year’s event, in which members voted to cut all ties with the Anti-Defamation League. In addition to preventing measures that would alienate Jewish members, at this year’s convention, members also passed resolutions that were “good for the Jews,” including one that recognized Jews as a protected ethnic minority, according to Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, which worked closely with NEA and its Jewish caucus over the past year and spearheaded the effort to change the rules and pass the new resolutions.

“We need to offer solutions that incentivize and help leaders do the right thing,” Spitalnick told eJewishPhilanthropy this week. “Beating union and other leaders over the head just hasn’t worked. Not only has it not worked, it’s just made it harder.”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.